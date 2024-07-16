Disney Lorcana Is Getting a D23 Collection at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024

Ravensburger, the publisher of board games, toys and puzzles, announced today that a limited Disney Lorcana TCG product will be exclusive to 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and select Disney retail locations in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Australia. The Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection will include six fan-favorite foil cards, each revisited with expanded artwork.

The D23 Collection will cost $99.99 USD/£100 EUR/AUD $174.99 and collectors will be able to purchase them at the Ravensburger booth on the show floor from August 9 – 11 during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The exclusive set will be limited to 2 per customer. Select Disney retail locations will have the collection starting on Friday, August 9, 2024.

What Can Collectors Expect from the D23 Collection?

The cards from the D23 Collections feature expanded artwork that reaches out to the edge of the cards, showing more of the scenery. It will feature a card from each of the first sex sets including:

The First Chapter: Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor

Rise of the Floodborn: Cinderella – Stouthearted

Into the Inklands: Ursula – Deceiver

Ursula’s Return: Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle

Shimmering Skies: Vanellope Von Schweetz – Sugar Rush Princess

November 2024 Set Preview Card: Oswald – The Lucky Rabbit

Here’s the list of select Disney retail locations that will have the D23 Collection beginning on August 9, 2024:

United States: Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Store Times Square

United Kingdom: Disney Store London

Ireland: Disney Store Dublin

France: Disneyland Paris

Australia: Disney Store Pop-up Experience, Melbourne (D23 Collection available August 10-12, 2024, or while supplies last)

The Ravensburger booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will have the newest Disney Lorcana TCG set Shimmering Skies (on sale starting Friday, August 9, 2024), tabletop games (Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls [Disney Edition] and Disney Villainous: Intro to Evil), and puzzles featuring Disney’s Stitch and the Disney Castle Collection.

Limited free promos will be available as well including a D23 Disney Lorcana TCG Mickey Mouse – Playful Sorcerer promo card and a Disney Lorcana TCG 1st Anniversary Mickey Mouse pin.