Superman Review: ‘The Most Human Superman I’ve Seen in Live-Action’

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Krypto causing Superman a headache! Superman (2025) is the hardest project that director James Gunn has worked on. One of the challenges of adapting an iconic DC hero is making the god-like being a very human one. There have been wonderful adaptations that have captured the human side of Superman, and Gunn has delivered on that. Here is my take on the DC Studios film.

On James Gunn directing a Superman movie:

“Anything you can expect from a James Gunn Superhero film, you can expect that here in Superman.”

On favorite characters:

“Mr. Terrific, he’s a standout. And also Krypto. Krypto is one of my favorite characters in this movie.”

On Superman in general:

“This is probably the most human Superman I’ve seen in live-action.”

About Superman

Synopsis: When Superman is drawn into conflicts both abroad and at home, his actions to protect humankind are questioned, and his vulnerability allows tech billionaire and master deceiver Lex Luthor to leverage the opportunity to get Superman out of the way for good. Will the Daily Planet’s intrepid reporter Lois Lane, together with the aid of Metropolis’s other metahumans and Superman’s own four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help Superman before Luthor can completely destroy him?

The film follows Superman’s journey to reconcile his heritage as the Kryptonian Kal-El with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas, and his selfless determination to use his power for good as humanity’s protector. Guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned, he is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Joining them are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.