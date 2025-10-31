Spy x Family Has a Pop-Up Cafe in Downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo

Toho International and Midori Matcha have teamed up for the Spy x Family pop-up cafe in downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo. Fans of the anime will get to try out themed soft-serve ice cream and drinks, as well as shop for limited-edition merchandise.

The two options for soft serve are Anya Forger’s Pink Sweet Bloom and Loid Forger’s Agent Ritual – Golden Matcha. Drinks include Yor Forger Strawberry Sparkler and Bond Forger Harmony of Coconut and Matcha over Oat Milk.

If your order is over $10, you get a free blind coaster. Guests who with orders over $30 will receive the exclusive Bromide Card.

Check out the video below:

Midori Matcha is located at 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St. #101-C, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The pop-up cafe is now available until November 20, 2025.