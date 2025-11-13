Spider-Man’s Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt on How Voice Acting Is Changing Forever

Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt are veteran voice actors, with the former known for voicing Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel Rivals and Sasuke in Naruto. The latter is known for voicing Anna Williams from the Tekken series and Yuri Watanabe in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The two have been helping those wanting to get into the voice acting world with their book, Voice-Over Voice Actor.

They have a new course available, Voice-Over Voice Actor: The Course, where you can build your career as a voice actor. To learn more, visit https://courses.voiceovervoiceactor.com/voice-over-voice-actor-online-course.

Lowenthal reveals why he wanted to help newcomers into the world of voice acting.

“I’ve seen a lot of people in voice acting do that,” Lowenthal said of voice actors helping each other out. “So yeah. Just to reinforce what you just said, coming into the voice acting community from the on-camera and theater community, I think we were struck by how helpful everybody was, essentially to their own competition. I think that shocked us the most when we came to that community. And then, we want to continue that sort of feel because that’s really important to the community.”

Generative AI is changing the world of voice acting, and there are jobs that used to exist before its arrival. The course is designed to help upcoming voice actors prepare for that.

“We did the 10th anniversary edition update to deal with changing technologies and things that we haven’t really addressed in the first one, like performance capture,” Platt tells Nerd Reactor. “But when it comes to the course, Yuri brought this up recently in a way that is paying it forward. Especially as changing technology is affecting the industry so widely right now, especially with AI and things of that nature. A lot of the jobs and the ways that we learned and the things we cut our teeth on are disappearing. So the chances for people who are starting now to get the same experiential learning that we had the opportunity to experience are going to be harder.”

