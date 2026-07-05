Solo Leveling Isn’t Over Yet—Solo Leveling: Beyond the System Movie Officially Announced

Crunchyroll’s showcase packed in plenty of announcements. Still, between the new trailers, surprise guests, and first looks, one reveal completely stole the spotlight. Aleks Le, the English voice of Sung Jinwoo, walked onto the stage before dropping the news fans had been hoping for: the next chapter of Solo Leveling is on the way with Solo Leveling: Beyond the System.

Anime Expo attendees were the first anywhere to learn that Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is officially in production. The upcoming theatrical anime film picks up directly after Season 2, continuing Jinwoo’s story on the big screen.

The audience also got an early look at the project through a teaser key visual and a short promotional concept video.

Once again, the studio behind Sword Art Online, A-1 Pictures, will be handling the animation. At the same time, Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao Piccoma, and Crunchyroll will be producing the film.

Outside of the announcement and teaser materials, that’s all that’s been shared for now, with more information expected at a later date.