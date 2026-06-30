Minions & Monsters Review – Bananas, Monsters, and Movie Magic

I’ll be honest. When I heard we were getting another Minions movie, my first reaction wasn’t excitement.

It was, “Really? Another one?”

After seven films in the Despicable Me universe, it’s fair to wonder whether these little yellow troublemakers still have anything new to offer. They’ve become some of the most recognizable animated characters in the world, but they’ve also become impossible to escape. At some point, you have to ask whether audiences are laughing because the jokes are still fresh or simply because they’re familiar.

Then Minions & Monsters surprised me.

Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Directed by Pierre Coffin, who once again lends his unmistakable voice to every Minion on screen, the film serves as the third chapter in the Minions prequel series. Set in 1920, nearly five decades before the events of Minions (2015), the story follows the lovable yet misunderstood blue-and-yellow gang as they find themselves caught up in the early days of Hollywood with one ambitious goal: to make a monster movie worthy of the silver screen.

If you’re expecting another simple slapstick adventure, you’re only getting part of the picture.

The real star of Minions & Monsters is classic cinema.

Every frame feels packed with affection for the golden age of filmmaking. Silent films. Universal Monsters. Massive studio backlots. Elaborate practical effects. Famous movie posters. Early cameras. Even blink-and-you’ll-miss-them visual gags reference legendary actors, directors, and iconic moments from film history. I honestly started looking at the backgrounds almost as much as I was watching the Minions because there was always another little tribute waiting to be discovered.

Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures

As someone who genuinely loves movies and the history behind them, I found this to be the biggest surprise of the entire experience.

The voice cast helps sell that celebration. Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, and Phil LaMarr all bring plenty of personality to their characters. Nobody feels like they’re simply collecting a paycheck. Everyone seems to understand exactly what kind of movie they’re making, and that playful energy spreads across the entire cast.

The biggest weakness, unfortunately, is the main story itself.

Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures

It’s perfectly enjoyable, but it never reaches the emotional highs that some earlier entries in the franchise managed to find. There were moments where I felt the narrative leaning on familiar Minion antics instead of pushing toward something new, and I can understand why some audiences may feel a bit of Minion fatigue after all these years.

Oddly enough, it was the smaller stories that won me over.

Characters in the background receive funny little arcs. Relationships quietly develop without demanding attention. Running jokes pay off in clever ways. The world itself becomes just as entertaining as the central plot. I found myself smiling at details that had nothing to do with the main adventure because they reflected such genuine admiration for filmmaking as an art form.

That’s what kept pulling me back in.

Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures

This doesn’t feel like a movie trying to convince audiences that Minions are still popular. It feels like a group of filmmakers using the Minions to celebrate the people who built cinema into what it is today. Every old movie reference, every lovingly recreated set, every affectionate wink toward Hollywood history comes across as sincere.

By the time the credits rolled, I realized I had spent less time thinking about whether the franchise still worked and more time appreciating why this particular story existed. Minions & Monsters may not be the strongest film in the series, but it carries enough charm, humor, and genuine love for movies to earn its place.

Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures

It also left me with one lingering question.

Maybe this was the perfect direction for the Minions because it gave them something new to celebrate. But after seven films, it’s fair to wonder where they go from here. This franchise has given audiences plenty of laughs over the years, and Minions & Monsters proves there is still some creative fuel left in the tank. At the same time, I couldn’t help asking myself whether this might be the right moment to let these little yellow icons take a well-earned bow before their magic becomes too familiar.

If this does end up being one of their last great adventures, it’s a pretty wonderful note to leave on.

Rating: 3.5/5 Atoms

Minions & Monsters storms its way into theaters this Wednesday, July 1st.