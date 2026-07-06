Ghost of Tsushima Legends Anime Reveals First Character Designs at Anime Expo

Crunchyroll’s showcase had no shortage of reveals, but one of the ones I’m highly anticipating is Ghost of Tsushima Legends. At the event, fans got their first real look at the characters from the upcoming anime. Designed by Takashi Okazaki (Batman Ninja), these character posters gave everyone another small preview of what the adaptation is shaping up to be. Crunchyroll first announced the project last year alongside Aniplex, Sony Music, and PlayStation Productions.

Takanobu Mizuno is directing the series, with HAYATE Inc. overseeing production. The script is being written by Satoshi Maejima and Gen Urobuchi of NITRO PLUS, with Urobuchi also handling the series composition. Character designs are by Takashi Okazaki, while KAMIKAZE DOUGA brings the animation to life.

Ghost of Tsushima was released on PlayStation 4 in July 2020. The game also was released on PlayStation 5 in 2021 and Windows in 2024. The multiplayer expansion, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, launched in October 2020, while its sequel, Ghost of Yōtei, was released in October 2025.

Unfortunately, that was all that was announced at the Crunchyroll showcase. While there’s still no premiere date, Crunchyroll says more details will be shared at a later time.