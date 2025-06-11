Resident Evil Requiem Will Have 1st-Person and 3rd-Person View

During the Summer Game Fest Showcase, Capcom revealed the next game in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 9, also known as Resident Evil Requiem. In the trailer, audiences were introduced to a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, who is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft (Resident Evil Outbreak). The game will have her visit a destroyed Raccoon City after the events of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Grace Ashcroft is an FBI technical analyst who is sent to investigate a murder mystery that involved her mother’s death. (I don’t think sending someone with an emotional link to the deaths is a good idea.)

During Summer Game Fest Play Days, we were invited to check out an extended gameplay of Resident Evil Requiem. It was revealed that the game will have options for both 1st-person and 3rd-person view. The majority of the gameplay shown was in first person, which captures the feel of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. As a result, this helps to create more tense moments as Grace tries to escape inside a building as a giant creature lurks in the shadows. Additionally, be prepared for many creepy hallways and having the ability to turn on and off the lights.

Gameplay Presentation

The beginning of the presentation features a cutscene of Grace waking up and finding herself being restrained upside down on a bed. She finds a way to free her hands thanks to a broken glass. As she rocks her restraints back and forth, she falls down and is able to free her legs. The camera switches to first person, with the person now being able to control Grace. There are many gameplay elements familiar to Resident Evil fans including finding keys to open locked doors, and looking for items to help progress into another area.

Throughout the presentation, a giant hag-like creature is revealed with disturbing eyes and teeth. This horrifying monster stalks Grace and is able to create a hole in the ceiling, allowing itself to roam around the attic to surprise the players in different areas. (That’s a big hell no!)

At the end of the gameplay, the reveal was that there are options for both first-person and third-person view. This will make both fans of the old and new Resident Evil games happy.

Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026.