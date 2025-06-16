New The Naked Gun Trailer Features Liam Neeson, Fart Jokes, and Man’s Laughter

The new trailer for The Naked Gun is out, and it stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) from the film series. Viewers will get to see the silly humor the franchise is known for, including comical accidents and sexual innuendos.

The film is directed and co-written by Akiva Schaffer (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers), a member of The Lonely Island with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone.

About The Naked Gun

Synopsis: Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), written by Schaffer, Dan Gregor & Doug Mand and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy).

Joining Neeson are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.