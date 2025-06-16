Demon Slayer 6th Anniversary Music Celebration Heads to Anime Expo 2025

The only breathing technique I performed when learning of the exclusive music celebration of Demon Slayer’s 6th Anniversary at Anime Expo was… wait for it… heavy breathing. And the intensified kind!

Yes, Aniplex is teaming up with Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America, to host an exclusive live performance on July 4th at the Peacock Theater to celebrate the music of our favorite main character slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, during his Unwavering Resolve arc (the first season). You can expect Natsuki Hanae to perform (Japanese voice actor for Tanjiro) as well as other surprise appearances during this highly anticipated panel!

This event is open to everyone who has a valid Anime Expo badge for the day. If you haven’t gotten your badge yet, you can still do so here.

Event: Demon Slayer 6th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Friday, July 4

Times: 10:30 AM (doors open at 9:30 AM and event ends at noon)

Location: Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90015

While the Peacock Theater (formerly called Microsoft Theater) has a capacity of 7,100, this event will be extremely popular. It’s recommended to line up early to increase your chances of getting in, as it’ll be the first main event of the day. Anime Expo 2025 will take place July 3 – July 6, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This celebration is the perfect lead-up to the first movie of the three-part film series, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle,” which will be released in the United States on September 12, 2025.

If you want to catch up or rewatch your favorite moments, all seasons of Demon Slayer are available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

Shout “Umai!” at Demon Slayer x Bearology Mugen Train Pop-Up

Can’t get enough of Demon Slayer? Then check out the latest immersive experience held at Bearology in Temple City, CA, where you can board the Mugen Train and try some of the tasty foods that Rengoku was chowing down on, along with testing your reflexes.

Here’s a closeup of the delicious Tuna Grilled Onigiri and the Gyunabe Bento:

Credit: Nerd Reactor

Bearology x Demon Slayer reservations are available until July 31st, and they’re open every day from 11 AM to 11 PM at 5805 Rosemead Blvd, Temple City, CA 91780. Please note that a $10 pre-payment per person is required to reserve on OpenTable, but this amount will be credited towards your final bill! To maximize seating space, if your group is three or fewer, you’ll be seated with other folks. It’s a great chance to meet other Demon Slayer fans!

It wouldn’t be a pop-up without exclusive merchandise, so here’s a closer look at the menus:

Credit: Nerd Reactor

A similar experience is expected to appear at Anime Expo, 626 Night Market, and Foodieland throughout the rest of the summer if you don’t get a chance to visit the Temple City location.

Happy 6th Anniversary, Demon Slayer!