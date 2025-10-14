Metaphor: ReFantazio Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary, Cast Talks Game’s Success

Metaphor: ReFantazio celebrated its one-year anniversary over the weekend, and there were many announcements and activities, including the Metaphor: ReFantazio Guidebook Edition in early 2026 and the Round One collaboration with exclusive merchandise.

The collaboration will include all the Round 1 locations, with Phase 1 beginning on November 17, 2025, and Phase 2 on December 29, 2025. However, fans in the Los Angeles area had the chance to celebrate early at Round 1 in Burbank, CA.

The game’s soundtrack played throughout the night, and themed drinks and food were available, such as the ReFantazio Fizz and Crownbearer’s Bite (Chicken Lemongrass Gyoza with Ponzu sauce). Exclusive merchandise includes Mystery Coasters (you can collect all 11), Play Mat, Club Card, Keychains and more.

Fans at the one-year anniversary celebration had the chance to meet with the main actors from the game. This included Greg Chun (More), Alejandra Reynoso (Gallica), and Caleb Yen (Protagonist), who signed autographs and greeted fans.

Chun voiced More, a librarian and guide for the protagonist, helping the player learn about their powers.

“I think I’ve come to trust in the Sega/Atlas machine,” Chun tells Nerd Reactor. “I think when I knew who the game was for, I was sort of like, ‘Okay, this is going to be pretty amazing.’ And so it’s always nice to go into a project knowing that it’s going to have an audience, and that it’s going to be on the stage. I mean, it even surpassed those expectations. So clearly, as actors, we always want to be a part of something that people care about. And so, yeah, it’s been absolutely amazing.”

Gallica is voiced by Alejandra Reynoso, and she also acts as a guide for the players.

“It’s so great to be a part of something that has been so well received, but it’s just such a beautiful project,” Reynoso said. “It’s so well written. The music is amazing. The characters are so easy to love. So I think we knew that we loved the project, and it was going to be something special from that standpoint. But it’s been amazing to see the reception because the team behind it did such an unbelievable, fantastic job. And so to see their efforts rewarded with the response has felt incredibly fulfilling in that way.”

The protagonists are usually the silent type, but in Metaphor: ReFantazio, players get to hear Yen’s voice. The actor would get to see Metaphor cosplayers.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” Yen said. “I knew since this was Atlas, it was going to be cool. And then it came out and everybody was like, ‘Ahhh!’ And I was like, ‘That is a positive response.’ We stand screaming, you know? I see cosplayers, and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey! I am that which you are wearing.’ And then they’re like, ‘What, what?’ I take a picture, and it’s really amazing. And so that’s really cool.”

During the Metaphor: ReFantazio one-year anniversary livestream, Atlus revealed a new digital version called Metaphor: ReFantazio Guidebook Edition.

It includes the following: