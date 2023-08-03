We Celebrate Meg 2: The Trench Theatrical Release with Unboxing

Meg 2: The Trench is the sequel to the 2018 film starring Jason Statham vs the Megalodon, and it’s coming to U.S. theaters this Friday, August 4, 2023. Expect more Megalodons vs Statham action and campy action.

We recently received a package from Warner Bros. for the latest film, and the theme was sharks and the ocean. Check out the unboxing video below.

The package included a shark bath bomb, shark hooded towel, shark fins ice tray, shark waiter corkscrew, shark facial mask, and ocean-scented candle.

About Meg 2: The Trench

Synopsis: Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Joining Statham and Jing are Sophia Cai (The Meg), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water).

Meg 2: The Trench is directed by Ben Wheatley (In the Earth, Free Fire) from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (The Meg, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Dean Georgaris (The Meg, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life), and a screen story by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (The Meg, Bumblebee) and Belle Avery (The Meg, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead), and executive produced by Jason Statham, Cate Adams, Ruigang Li, Catherine Xujun Ying, Wu Jing, E. Bennett Walsh, Erik Howsam, Gerald R. Molen and Randy Greenberg.