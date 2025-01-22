Kill Bill: Volume 2 – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Kill Bill: Volume 2, the fourth film by Quentin Tarantino, masterfully concludes the Bride’s bloody journey of vengeance with a style and tone that strikes a distinct contrast from the explosive first installment. Where Volume 1 leaned heavily into high-octane action and adrenaline-fueled sword fights, Volume 2 slows things down. This time, Tarantino channels classic Spaghetti Westerns for a more introspective, character-driven narrative that enriches the story’s emotional depth without sacrificing its edge.

Uma Thurman once again dazzles as the Bride, and her performance balances ferocity with vulnerability. Her journey in this chapter is less about the sheer spectacle of combat and more about the psychological battles she faces as she closes in on her ultimate target: Bill, played with charismatic menace by David Carradine. The chemistry between Thurman and Carradine is magnetic, particularly during their climactic confrontation. Watching them delicately dance against each other unfolds with a surprising blend of tension, wit, and poignancy.

Tarantino’s signature flair for dialogue shines in Volume 2. It offers scenes that crackle with suspense and wit, from Budd’s (Michael Madsen) understated menace to Elle Driver’s (Daryl Hannah) unapologetic malice.

Visually, Volume 2 retains its unique blend of homage and innovation, paying tribute to classic Westerns and martial arts cinema while maintaining its distinct identity. The pacing is more measured than in Volume 1, which may not appeal to fans seeking non-stop action. Still, the reward is a richer, more textured experience that delves into the Bride’s motivations and moral dilemmas.

Overall, Kill Bill: Volume 2 is a thrilling, thought-provoking finale that cements the Bride’s journey as one of modern cinema’s most unforgettable odysseys. While it does have its flaws—the occasional shift in tone might feel jarring to some—the film delivers a satisfying conclusion to this two-part saga. Tarantino crafts a story that is as much about redemption and resilience as it is about revenge, and this film is a must-watch if you crave bold storytelling with heart and grit.

Movie Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Video

Kill Bill: Volume 2 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in an upscaled 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The contrast and depth of the picture are remarkable, with the highlights and shadows rendered effectively, particularly in confined spaces like Budd’s trailer. Color reproduction is equally superb, with the film’s varied sections allowing for a vibrant display that highlights the richness of the production design. The clarity and detail are consistent, with the desert settings embracing a dustier texture. The fine facial details are also natural and nuanced, highlighting the close-up-heavy style of filmmakers like Sergio Leone.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Kill Bill: Volume 2 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. Much like Kill Bill: Volume 1, the Ultra HD Blu-ray for Volume 2 retains the previous Blu-ray release 5.1 DTS-HD audio track. Yet, like I said in that review, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The 5.1 DTS-HD is as far from broke as it gets. First, the film’s dynamic range is impressive, offering a clear and impactful soundscape. The surround sound effectively immerses viewers with enriching music and detailed sound effects. As expected from a Tarantino film, the dialogue is crisp and clear, ensuring that every witty exchange is easily heard. The subwoofer excels during explosive fight scenes and musical moments, enhancing overall intensity.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Kill Bill: Volume 2 has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD disc.

The Making of Kill Bill: Volume 2

“Damoe” Deleted Scene

“Chingon” Musical Performance

Features Assessment

Much like Kill Bill: Volume 1, the Ultra HD Blu-ray for Volume 2 retains the previous bonus features from the old Blu-ray release. Unfortunately, this Ultra HD Blu-ray release includes no new bonus features. So don’t expect anything beyond what you’ve already seen on the previously released Blu-ray. Once again, the 26-minute making-of featurette offers a fascinating look into the making of the movie and provides some tremendous behind-the-scenes insights. Also, the deleted scene, “Damoe,” is entertaining, as we see Michael Jai White having fun in a Quentin Tarantino film. Additionally, we get to see why Bill is a fearsome man by showcasing his martial arts and swordplay skills. Although it’s cool seeing Robert Rodriguez play with his band, “Chingon” is a decent addition, and it could also have been left out.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Kill Bill: Volume 2 has its flaws, but it still delivers a satisfying conclusion to this phenomenal revenge epic. Much like Volume 1, this Ultra HD Blu-ray features a fantastic Dolby Vision release and a (still) fantastic DTS-HD audio mix. Unfortunately, the bonus features are still severely lacking.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Kill Bill: Volume 2 hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 21st.

This Blu-ray was provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment for review purposes.