Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer Reunite in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

Jennifer Garner is back as Hannah Hall in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2. The series follows Hannah on a dangerous journey as she connects with her stepdaughter and tries to solve the mystery of her husband’s disappearance. In the second season, she’ll get to reunite with her husband, but will their relationship ever be the same again?

Joining the cast is Judy Greer, who starred opposite Garner in 13 Going on 30 as a rival. Fast-forward to today, and the two meet in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 under tense circumstances.

“Yes, we play characters on opposite sides of something in this show as well,” Greer tells Nerd Reactor. “Yeah, someday someone will cast us as friends again, but we’ll keep our friendship off set.”

The two actors are friends in real life, and thanks to their chemistry, acting opposite each other wasn’t hard.

“You have fun with someone, and you respect their acting,” she explained. “But also, I respect [Jennifer’s] process, and the same with her. And there are some scenes we did in this season where we just kept staying together all the time. And there are some scenes that, when we weren’t actually being filmed, we had to separate because we needed to maintain some kind of decorum.”

Angourie Rice portrays Bailey, who is now older and is more strong-willed in her search for answers, which leads to her encounter with Quinn, portrayed by Greer.

“I think what’s so interesting about Bailey in season two, but she had this in season one as well, is that she’s looking at all these grown-ups around her and begging them to tell her the truth,” Rice said. “And saying to them like, ‘Please, I can deal with it.’ We have a great scene where Quinn says, ‘You have to be careful because you might not like what you find out. You have to be ready for that.’

“And I think for Bailey, that’s a big question. But she believes that it’s going to be worth it, even if the truth is painful; it’s worth knowing. For Bailey, ignorance is not bliss. And so I think that’s really interesting that she’s got this drive and curiosity. And she doesn’t care if other people don’t want to give her information. She is going to push harder for it.”

Angourie Rice and Judy Greer in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” now streaming on Apple TV.

The series co-creator, Laura Dave, who wrote the novel the series is based on, is back as an executive producer.

“It’s funny that you use the word reuniting,” Dave replied to my comments about reuniting as a theme for the second season. “Because I had three words above my desk when I was writing the book: salvation, redemption, and forgiveness. And then the fourth word that popped up was reunification. So you just hit on exactly everything I was trying to move toward. I always think of this, and I think of Hannah’s story.

“This is something that we all talked about very early on, as this is a normal woman who finds herself in extraordinary circumstances. Every day, women find themselves, all people, in circumstances they could not have imagined. And when the volume is turned all the way up, you’re going to see what matters most to you. And what matters most to Hannah is her daughter, her family, and there isn’t any length she won’t go to protect them. And I think that’s something we can all relate to. So that’s how I think we merge it, the propulsion with the family, because the two are speaking to each other constantly.”

About The Last Thing He Told Me S2

In season two of The Last Thing He Told Me, when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

Based on Laura Dave’s newly released sequel novel “The First Time I Saw Him,” the second season also welcomes new and returning cast members Rita Wilson, Judy Greer, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.