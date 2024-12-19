James Gunn on Superman Staying True to His Origins of Being the Ultimate Good Guy

The dawn of a new era is here for DC Studios with the release of the Superman teaser trailer. It has given us a good look at the many characters in the DC Universe by director James Gunn including Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Krypto, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and many more.

“I didn’t come in here to write a Superman movie and say, ‘Oh, I want to honor this and honor that and also be new and open to the fans,'” James Gunn said during the trailer event at Warner Bros. Studios on Monday. “Those are thoughts I had along the way of writing the script originally and along the path of making the movie. But for me, I wanted to tell a story that excited me and moved me and felt authentic.”

Superman is known for his motto including “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” and “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow.” Gunn wanted to capture the spirit of a good Superman in the film.

“But I knew that I wanted to have a Superman that stayed true to his origins of being the ultimate good guy. I think that it was a movie about kindness. It was a movie about being good. I remember talking to these guys [Corenswet, Broshnahan, Hoult] when we had our cast dinner the night before we started shooting or something like that, and at the end of the day, the world doesn’t always seem to have so much good in it. This movie has to truly be that, and for it to truly be that means that we had to be good to each other. We had to be good to the crew and then it had to be that authentically.”

David Corenswet portrays the Man of Steel, the iconic DC superhero who is a positive force in the world of the DC Universe.

“I think a lot of people consider Superman to be a naive character, or at least to have a naivety about him,” the actor said. “I think there’s an element of that but I think it really is just sort of a blindness to the little imperfections and the little conflicts – the silly little things that we get caught up with as people. I tend to miss those and I think Superman misses those, and that’s what keeps him steadfast and determined to look at the good and the hopeful and the future and grounded in the fun and playfulness of the present.”

A hero is only as good as the villain, and we can’t have a Superman movie without Lex Luthor. Portraying the iconic DC villain is Nicholas Hoult.

“This Lex is obviously smart and ruthless, and he has to outmaneuver Superman on certain levels because he can’t match him in others,” Hoult said. “But there’s also something about this character from my standpoint where even though you perhaps don’t agree with his process, there’s an element where you can understand on some levels where he is coming from and why perhaps what he’s pushing as his ideology is perhaps better for the humanity.”

Lois Lane is a journalist for the Daily Planet and a love interest for Superman. Like the titular hero, she is in the pursuit of truth and justice. The character is portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan.

“What I love about their relationship, every iteration of the comic books and all the films and television series, is that they’re soulmates,” Brosnahan said. “They’re united in the fact that they are both in relentless pursuit of truth and justice. But they approach the world in totally different ways. Because of her profession but also because of who she is, she questions everything. She questions everyone. She’s trying to see around every corner and that’s the way that she faces the world in Superman.”

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. 2025.