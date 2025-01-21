Jackie Brown – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Jackie Brown, the third film by Quentin Tarantino, is a stylish, slow-burning crime drama that often feels overshadowed by the director’s flashier films like Pulp Fiction or Kill Bill. While it has its moments of brilliance, it struggles to maintain momentum. It doesn’t quite meet the expectations of Tarantino’s earlier works.

Adapted from Elmore Leonard’s novel Rum Punch, Jackie Brown follows the story of a middle-aged flight attendant (Pam Grier) caught between a scheming arms dealer (Samuel L. Jackson), federal agents, and her plan to walk away with a small fortune. The plot is classic Tarantino. It’s full of twists, betrayals, and colorful characters. However, the pacing is a bit uneven this time since long stretches of dialogue drag the film.

Nevertheless, the film’s standout feature is its cast. Pam Grier shines as the titular Jackie Brown, bringing depth and charisma to a role that makes her both sympathetic and cunning. Samuel L. Jackson delivers an entertaining performance as the manipulative yet strangely charming Ordell Robbie. Robert Forster’s understated performance as bail bondsman Max Cherry adds a layer of emotional complexity. The rest of the cast, like Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda, bring their own quirks to the table, though their characters sometimes feel underutilized.

Visually, Jackie Brown has Tarantino’s signature flair, with vibrant colors, retro style, and a killer soundtrack that complements the mood perfectly. The film feels like a love letter to 1970s crime cinema, especially with Grier’s casting as a nod to her blaxploitation roots. However, for all its homage and charm, the movie lacks the raw energy and tight storytelling that made Pulp Fiction a cultural phenomenon.

Overall, Jackie Brown is a respectable effort from Tarantino but doesn’t quite hit the mark for those expecting high-octane thrills. It’s a solid film for fans of character-driven stories. Still, its leisurely pace and lack of bold surprises may leave some viewers wanting more.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Jackie Brown is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. This 4K release offers a mixed bag of positives and negatives. The black levels are impressively deep, creating rich, inky shadows. Unfortunately, shadow details are often lost in nighttime scenes, making some moments harder to discern. On the other hand, color saturation is spot on. The colors appear natural and vibrant without any noticeable adjustments. Detail clarity is a standout, too. The sharpness is superb, revealing every facial wrinkle and strand of hair.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Jackie Brown is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. This DTS-HD track is the same as previously heard on past Blu-ray releases. As they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The audio mix still delivers a reliable and immersive experience. While it doesn’t boast the extravagance of an Atmos track, the DTS mix offers a complete and enjoyable soundscape. Much of the soundstage activity is concentrated in the center channel because the film is dialogue-heavy, ensuring that dialogue remains clear and well-defined. The jukebox soundtrack stands out with beautifully separated instrumentals that fill the surround and front channels, enveloping the viewer without overpowering the overall mix. This balance allows the music to complement the accompanying sound design seamlessly, enhancing the film’s atmosphere while keeping the dialogue front and center.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Jackie Brown has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Breaking Down Jackie Brown

Jackie Brown: How It Went Down – Documentary Rum Punch: Reading It Again That Night, I Feel In Love With It Elmore Leonard: If You and Elmore Leonard Had a Child, That’s What This Is Quentin’s Influences: Quentin’s a Huge Fan of 60’s and 70’s Pam Grier: Quentin’s Been a Pam Grier Fan Forever Robert Forster: And This Part Goes to Robert Forster Samuel L. Jackson: He Just Says Quentin’s Lines Probably Better Than Anyone Robert De Niro: I’m Actually Doing a Scene With Robert De Niro! Bridget Fonda: She’s From a Good Bloodline of Actors Michael Keaton: And ‘Bang’, He Was the Guy The Production: I’m Making Movies With My Family

A Look Back at Jackie Brown – Interview with Quentin

Chicks With Guns Video

Deleted and Alternate Scenes with Introduction by Quentin Tarantino Jackie and Sheronda Extended Scene Michael & Pam Improv (Laura Loveless as Waitress) Louis and Ordell Walking In to the Cockatoo Lounge Jackie “The Master Mind” Sets Up Ordell Alternate Take “For Your Eyes Only” Alternate Opening Credit Sequence

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies” Review

Jackie Brown on MTV Jackie Brown Promotional Contest MTV Live Jackie Brown

Marketing Gallery

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Features Assessment

The bonus features from the previous Blu-ray release. In other words, the features from the two-disc DVD set have been carried over, along with “Breaking Down Jackie Brown.” This feature is a lengthy 45-minute roundtable discussion with film critics, where they dive into the movie, the director, and its lasting cultural impact and cult following.

The previous DVD features include two behind-the-scenes documentaries, Siskel and Ebert’s movie review, the “Chicks with Guns” video, a trivia track, deleted scenes, and more. While it doesn’t match the impressive extras on other Tarantino releases, it’s still a nice collection of features worth rewatching.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Jackie Brown is a solid but slower-paced Tarantino film with strong performances and stylish visuals, though it lacks the energy of his more iconic works. The video and audio quality is fantastic throughout, and the special features include a mix of old content and one new HD roundtable discussion. Nevertheless, the lack of new content is disappointing.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Jackie Brown hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 21st.

