Nintendo Switch 2 First-Look Trailer Teases New Mario Kart Game and Bigger System

The moment is here! Nintendo has officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 with a first-look trailer. It’s a simple video that features the Nintendo Switch slowly transforming into the Nintendo Switch 2. We get a bigger console, bigger screen, and bigger controllers. Additionally, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 will, of course, play Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games. For those with Nintendo Switch games, both physical and digital versions will be compatible with the upcoming console. However, certain games will not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 (more details to come via Nintendo).

This is just a taste of things to come. The “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” will air on Wednesday, April 2.

Gamers who want first-hand experiences with Nintendo Switch 2 will get the chance with the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience around the world.

Check out the cities and dates below:

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

You will need a Nintendo account to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. Tickets will be available at a later date at https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/.

Featured image: Courtesy of Nintendo.