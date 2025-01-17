Nintendo Switch 2 First-Look Trailer Teases New Mario Kart Game and Bigger System

The moment is here! Nintendo has officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 with a first-look trailer. It’s a simple video that features the Nintendo Switch slowly transforming into the Nintendo Switch 2. We get a bigger console, bigger screen, and bigger controllers. Additionally, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in 2025.
Nintendo Switch 2 will, of course, play Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games. For those with Nintendo Switch games, both physical and digital versions will be compatible with the upcoming console. However, certain games will not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 (more details to come via Nintendo).
This is just a taste of things to come. The “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” will air on Wednesday, April 2.
Gamers who want first-hand experiences with Nintendo Switch 2 will get the chance with the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience around the world.
Check out the cities and dates below:
North America:
- New York, April 4-6, 2025
- Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
- Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
- Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Europe:
- Paris, April 4-6, 2025
- London, April 11-13, 2025
- Milan, April 25-27, 2025
- Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
- Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
- Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania:
- Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:
- Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
- Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
- Hong Kong, To be announced
- Taipei, To be announced
You will need a Nintendo account to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. Tickets will be available at a later date at https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/.
Featured image: Courtesy of Nintendo.