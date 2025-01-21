Kill Bill: Volume 1 – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Kill Bill: Volume 1, the fourth film by Quentin Tarantino, is an electrifying cinematic masterpiece with a mesmerizing blend of style, grit, and unrelenting action. From the opening scene to the end, Kill Bill cements Tarantino as a genius visual storyteller.

The film unfolds with Tarantino’s signature non-linear style of storytelling. Each chapter is a carefully crafted puzzle piece, offering flashbacks into The Bride’s past while building suspense for her ultimate showdown. The impeccable pacing perfectly balances high-octane action and quieter, character-driven moments.

At the heart of the film is Uma Thurman as The Bride. She brings a nuanced portrayal of pain, determination, and lethal precision, making The Bride one of the most iconic characters in modern cinema. At the same time, her physicality in the action sequences is stellar. It’s simply awe-inspiring how she seamlessly blends grace and ferocity into the action.

Visually, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a feast for the senses. Tarantino pays homage to martial arts cinema, spaghetti Westerns, and samurai epics, infusing the film with bold, vibrant colors, dynamic camera work, and stylized violence that feels visceral and poetic. Of course, the marquee action sequence at the House of Blue Leaves is a tour de force of choreography, direction, and sheer cinematic audacity. It’s a shame that most fans have yet to see the fully colorized version of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Yet, maybe one day, Lionsgate will publicly release the movie on Blu-ray.

The film’s eclectic jukebox soundtrack is equally remarkable. From Tomoyasu Hotei’s hype track “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” to the pulse-pounding beats of RZA’s score, the music becomes an essential character in its own right.

Overall, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a daring and unforgettable achievement. The film blends revenge, artistry, and pure cinematic joy. It takes some of the best action genres, fuses them, and creates a bold and harmonious flick that both general audiences and genre fans can enjoy.

Movie Review: 5/5 atoms

Video

Kill Bill: Volume 1 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in an upscaled 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The opening scene in black and white highlights the impressive contrast that Dolby Vision brings to the picture. The deep, inky black shadows are stunning, and the highlights look exceptional. As the film transitions into full color, it becomes one of Quentin Tarantino’s most vibrant and visually arresting works. Every color leaps off the screen, from the vivid crimson of the blood to the iconic yellow of The Bride’s tracksuit. The detail clarity also looks exceptional, with each texture, facial expression, and intricate element rendered with breathtaking precision.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Kill Bill: Volume 1 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. Although the audio mix for Kill Bill: Volume 1 isn’t an Atmos mix, the DTS-HD mix is still an immersive experience. As Quentin Tarantino’s most action-packed film to date, the dynamic sound design ensures the action sequences come alive across all channels on the soundstage. It envelops the audience in the chaos and energy of the film’s relentless pace. The jukebox soundtrack and RZA’s score are other standout elements. Its instrumentals are carefully separated to fill the surround and front channels. Crucially, the music complements rather than overpowers the film’s intricate sound design, balancing perfectly with the action and dialogue. Despite all the chaos, the dialogue is crisp and clear, ensuring every word is audible throughout.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Kill Bill: Volume 1 has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD disc.

The Making of Kill Bill Volume 1

The 5, 6, 7, 8’s Bonus Musical Performances

Tarantino Trailers Reservoir Dogs Pulp Fiction Jackie Brown Kill Bill Volume 1 Teaser Kill Bill Volume 1 Bootleg Trailer Kill Bill Volume 2 Teaser



Features Assessment

Unfortunately, this Ultra HD Blu-ray release includes no new bonus features. So don’t expect anything beyond what you’ve already seen on the previously released Blu-ray. The 22-minute making-of featurette offers a fascinating look into the making of the movie and provides some tremendous behind-the-scenes insights. However, the two musical performances by the Japanese band The 5,6,7,8’s felt a bit unnecessary and could have been left out. On the plus side, it was nice to see trailers included for Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, two versions of Kill Bill, and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a visually stunning, action-packed masterpiece, and this Ultra HD Blu-ray features a fantastic Dolby Vision release and a (still) immersive DTS-HD audio mix. Unfortunately, the bonus features are still severely lacking.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Kill Bill: Volume 1 hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 21st.

This Blu-ray was provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment for review purposes.