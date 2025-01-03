How to Catch Rabbits in Ranch Simulator Without Losing Your Sanity

Ranch Simulator is your typical sim game where you start off with little to nothing on this ranch left to you by your grandfather. The premise is to gather resources and money in order to evolve the ranch from nothing to something profitable. There are, however, little side quests you can do for some of the NPC townsfolk.

One, in particular, is for this man… let’s call him Bob. Bob can be found at this hunter’s location on the map inside a cabin.

Bob has a problem that needs solving. His rabbits are all over the place and your quest is to catch them and bring them back to him.

As you set forth in your quest for hunting rabbits, you’ll notice that the little buggers are hard to find. They blend in well between their less-than-distinct coloring and the grass foliage in the game. They do make a distinct rabbit sound; however, if you manage to come close to one. So, keep your eyes and ears peeled as you roam around aimlessly near Bob’s cabin like Elmer Fudd. When you do manage to come across a rabbit for Bob, make sure you quickly pick one up as they will try to run away from you. Unfortunately, there is no bait to coax little Bugs to come to you.

Here’s the tricky part I found with this quest from Bob. In this game, you are given a little tractor your dear Grandfather left for you to make things a bit easier, building your ranch up from a pile of rubble to a Homesteader’s dreamland.

You drive from point A to B, whether on a hunting adventure or gathering supplies. The game does factor in gas usage as well, so be sure to keep your eyes on the gas level or press your luck driving on less than a quarter tank hoping you don’t hit that dreaded E. (It will leave you walking to the only gas station in town provided you brought your gas can.)

The tractor is a quick way across the map, but you can also haul things with it. Cutting down trees to make lumber? Pile those babies up in the back of your customizable tractor. Going to the general or hardware store? Pack up all those shiny new purchases in the back of the tractor, livestock included. This rabbit you are hunting for our dear friend Bob though? No, you can’t put Bugs in the back of the tractor.

For whatever reason, the rabbit is not included in the hauling capabilities of your sweet little joyride. No matter how far or how wide you’ve searched for little Bugs, be prepared to walk all the way back to Bob’s cabin rabbit in hand.

Once you’ve brought Bugs back to Bob, he will show his gratitude with the utmost exciting facial expressions and a whopping $200 you can use to either stop driving around in the tractor pushing E (fill that bad boy up) or any other supplies to spruce up that Ranch your dear old Grandpappy left you. Happy Ranching y’all!