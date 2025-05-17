Homatics MiniBar, a 4K Media Player with 5.1 Surround Sound

Homatics MiniBar is a compact 5.1 soundbar and 4K media player that features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Retailing at $399, the smart home experience is made for the entry-level users. The 4K Media Player uses the Android TV OS, which allows the users to stream from their favorite apps, play music and games, and cast from devices. The 5.1 surround sound is all packed inside the mini bar, so don’t expect to be blown away if you want a really good surround sound experience. However, the sound is decent for its compact size.

The unit I received didn’t come with a Type A or B plug, so I had to get an adapter to get it to work. However, the website does offer different plug type including EU, US, and UK.

Audio

The sound of the Homatics Mini Bar does its job as a convenient smart system in the entry level. Since it only has 5.1 audio, don’t expect a really immersive Dolby Atmos experience. You’ll be able to tell when it’s using Dolby Atmos when the text scrolls on the front. For its size, it does pack all the 5.1 speakers into the sound bar and tires its best, but if you want a better 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos experience, you’re better off with other systems that have separate speakers.

We tested the audio out by first watching Dune: Part Two on HBO Max. The dialogue is clear, and the highs and mids were good; for example, the sound of the Fremen as they echo to each other in the desert valley. Next up, we tested out The Batman, and the dialogue was also clear. What about the bass? It’s nothing to write home about due to its small a size.

Video

We didn’t get to do much testing with the video quality, but we did test out Dune: Part Two and The Batman in Dolby Vision. The picture was detailed and the colors were vivid.

There are no passthrough inputs, so don’t expect to plug your Blu-ray players or consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One Series X/S.

Final Reaction

As an entry level surround sound mini bar, it’s great for those who don’t want to break the bank and want something convenient and compact for a guest room or a spare room. However, it leaves a lot to be desired for audiophiles.

For more info, please visit the Homatics MiniBar page.

A unit was provided by the company for review purposes.