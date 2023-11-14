Gran Turismo 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

As a fan of the iconic gaming franchise, I had cautiously optimistic expectations about Gran Turismo. Thankfully, it didn’t disappoint. Neill Blomkamp delivers a visually stunning and emotionally charged racing experience. At the same time, the cinematography beautifully captures the sleek curves of the racing cars, the intensity of the tracks, and the breathtaking landscapes that serve as the backdrop for the races. The sound design also deserves special mention, with the roar of engines, screeching tires, and Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski’s score combined to create an auditory experience that complements the visual spectacle.

While the plot may follow some familiar underdog movie tropes, it doesn’t shy away from exploring Jann’s journey and his sacrifices for the thrill of the race. The screenplay successfully weaves together elements of competition, friendship, and the pursuit of excellence, adding depth to the film beyond its fast-paced exterior.

At the heart of the film is Archie Madekwe, whose charismatic performance adds depth to the character and serves as a compelling guide through the high-stakes world of professional racing. The supporting cast, including Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, sweetens the ensemble with incredible performances that capture the camaraderie and competition inherent in the racing culture.

Unfortunately, it’s a shame that we didn’t get more extended sequences of the races and only watch bite-sized versions of these exciting tracks. Instead, the film gets slightly bogged down by an unnecessary love story. That run time that was used to cover the love story could’ve been used to provide us with more racing sequences. After all, that’s what you’ve come to see.

Overall, Gran Turismo is a triumphant celebration of the beloved gaming franchise wrapped in an inspiring underdog story. It captures the essence of the virtual and real-life racing experience, delivering a cinematic joyride that will resonate with fans and entertain audiences seeking an adrenaline-fueled escape.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

Gran Turismo hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.90 aspect ratio. The brightness levels are finely tuned to enhance realism without sacrificing details in this area. The picture also has inky blacks that create dramatic and immersive visuals. Colors burst forth with brilliance and intensity in the Gran Turismo Ultra HD Blu-ray. Also, the video renders each color with stunning accuracy and realism as the colors pop off the screen. Whether it’s the fine textures of road surfaces, the reflection of surroundings on car exteriors, or the subtle weathering effects, the detail quality in this release is excellent.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Gran Turismo hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. Prepare for an auditory racing experience as the Dolby Atmos takes Gran Turismo straight into your living room. The precision of dynamic pans adds a layer of immersion to the movie. Also, the audio dynamically shifts as vehicles move across the landscape, creating a three-dimensional auditory experience that places you right in the heart of the races.

Gran Turismo has some excellent overhead effects, from the thunderous roar of the engine to the subtle sounds of weather elements. Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski’s musical score adapts seamlessly to the pace of the race, enhancing the drama and excitement. The dialogue in Gran Turismo is delivered precisely, and every word is crisp and intelligible.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Gran Turismo doesn’t have any bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, you can find the following bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

The Plan: The True Story of Jann Mardenborough

The Engine: Driving the Visuals

Deleted & Extended Scenes

The Wheels: The Fast-Acting Cast

The Pit Crew: Action and Stunts

The Garage: The Amazing Automobiles

Features Assessment

The Plan uncovers the intricacies of adapting this compelling real-life story to the screen. Additionally, it looks at the role of simulators in the training process. Unfortunately, you don’t learn more about Jann—only what you find in the film. Budding filmmakers will get a kick out of The Engine. The feature delves into the film’s cinematography styles and Blomkamp’s vision for the film. The deleted scenes feature five scenes that offer a different perspective on pivotal moments in the movie. These scenes add an extra layer to the narrative. The Pit Crew feature goes behind the scenes, showcasing the adrenaline-fueled choreography and usage of practical effects that make the racing sequences so exhilarating. With The Wheels, this featurette looks at the ensemble behind Gran Turismo, featuring interviews and insights into the actor’s experiences on set. The Garage looks up close to the stunning cars that take center stage.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Gran Turismo is a film that fires on all cylinders. It’s an inspirational underdog sports film that never tries to reinvent the wheel but embraces it. The video and audio presentations are top-tier. Unfortunately, the special features are a bit lacking.

Overall Review: /5 atoms

Gran Turismo is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.