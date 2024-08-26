All 6 Original Star Trek Films Showing at Fine Arts Theater Beverly Hills for ’60th Anniversary Series’ This Week

Star Trek is a popular sci-fi franchise, with Star Trek: The Original Series debuting in 1966. This year marks the 58th anniversary, and Trekkies were able to celebrate in Las Vegas at STLV: The 58-Year Mission earlier this August. To celebrate the almost 60th anniversary, the Fine Arts Theater Beverly Hills is hosting the “60th Anniversary Series” with screenings of all six original Star Trek films in Super 70mm including guest appearances.

You can check out the full schedule of the Super 70mm Star Trek films below:

Friday, Aug. 30

7:30 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture The Director’s Edition, presented in 4K Digital, directed by Robert Wise,

Series introduction by Ralph Winter

Saturday, Aug. 31

1 p.m.

Star Trek Double Feature:

For the Love of Spock, directed by Adam Nimoy;

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, presented in 70mm, directed by Nicholas Meyer

In Person: Nicholas Meyer and Adam Nimoy

8:30 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, presented in 70mm, directed by Leonard Nimoy

In Person: Robin Curtis

Sunday, Sept. 1:

12:30 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, presented in 70mm, directed by Leonard Nimoy

In Person: Catherine Hicks

4:30 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, presented in 70mm, directed by William Shatner

In Person: Ralph Winter

8:30 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, presented in 70mm, directed by Nicholas Meyer

In Person: Cliff Eidelman and Steven-Charles Jaffe

Tickets are available on the Fine Arts Theatre website, http://www.fineartstheatrebh.comm, and on the Fine Arts App available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, as well as at https://www.fandango.com/ and https://www.atomtickets.com/.