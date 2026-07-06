Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Shares New Macht Visual Ahead of Golden Land Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is already moving toward Season 3, and is about to step into one of its most intriguing arcs yet.

During Anime Expo 2026, fans got a new look at what comes next for Frieren, Fern, and Stark. Season 3 is ready to premiere in October 2027, with the spotlight shifting toward the highly anticipated Golden Land Arc. More importantly, the new teaser visual gives fans a closer look at Macht, next season’s big bad.

The Golden Land Arc is one of the most anticipated arcs of the manga. Now, without spoiling anything, Golden Land pushes Frieren into darker, more complex territory. The arc explores a place shaped by tragedy, old magic, and unresolved history. There’s a lot of emotional weight behind it, which is exactly when Frieren tends to hit hardest.

Then there’s Macht himself. Macht is seen as the strongest of the Seven Sages of Destruction, and what makes him stand out is the way he challenges the usual idea of what a demon in this world can be. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has always treated demons as beings that understand, imitate, and distort human emotion. Macht seems to sit right in the middle of that, and he’s the kind of villain who could have the ability to be terrifying for reasons beyond raw strength.

Season 3 will also bring back the creative team from Season 2. Tomoya Kitagawa will direct the season alongside Tomohiro Suzuki handling series composition, Evan Call returning for the music, and Madhouse once again producing the animation.