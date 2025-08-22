Every Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood 2025

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is shaking things up once again this year with the return of the Terror Tram and eight new haunted houses, including beloved IPs and originals. Fans of horror films and video games are in for a treat with the inclusion of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, Fallout, Friday the 13th, WWE’s Wyatt Sicks, Poltergeist and more.

In addition to the haunted houses and Terror Tram, The Purge: Dangerous Waters is back, along with four Scare Zones. Halloween Horror Nights begins on Thursday, September 4. Tickets are available at https://www.halloweenhorrornights.com.

Here’s the full list and official descriptions of the haunted houses and attractions available at 2025’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular video game franchises that spawned a hit movie, making it Blumhouse’s highest-grossing movie to date. With the new haunted house inspired by the film, guests will have to survive the possessed animatronics.

Synopsis: Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike, who was recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, after he accepts a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

The journey will bring guests face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes, including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The larger-than-life characters for the haunted houses were created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, who also masterfully produced the animatronics and corresponding costumes for the fan-favorite film.

Fallout

Fallout is a huge video game franchise by Bethesda Game Studios, and the live-action series based on the game has become a hit with critics and fans, with season 2 on the horizon. The new haunted house will be inspired by the Prime Video series, which is set in the year 2296, 200 years after the nuclear destruction of civilization. There are state-of-the-art vaults, with many used as dark experiments, and above them is The Wasteland, which is filled with mutated animals and creatures.

Synopsis: In this terrifying haunted house, fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland.

Terrifier

The Terrifier films are a few of the most disturbing horror films out there, and a fourth film is in the works. Art the Clown terrorizes his victims in the most gruesome and goriest ways. Now, the supernatural killer is getting his own haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Synopsis: During Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim. “Terrifier” is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.

Jason Universe

If we could name the holy trinity of horror villains out there, Jason would be one of the top three spots. The Friday the 13th franchise has spawned many movies and video games, and the killer will be having his own haunted house to stalk old and new fans.

Synopsis: “Jason Universe” will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

WWE’s The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks

WWE has had its fair share of creepy wrestlers, including the Undertaker and Kane. Currently, the Wyatt Sicks is taking that spot with Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, as the group’s ring leader. The Wyatt Sicks was born out of Bo’s mind to honor his brother, Bray Wyatt. Their intro in the WWE was unsettling as they frightened WWE superstars, even “slaughtering” some of them. The group even had Main Event Jey Uso shaking.

Synopsis: Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. There, Uncle Howdy together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Poltergeist

Synopsis: Amazon MGM Studios’ supernatural cult horror classic Poltergeist will bring guests “into the light” only at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Considered one of the “scariest films of all time” when it debuted in 1982, the haunted house will transport guests into nightmarish scenes with terrifying characters from the movie, including the iconic Freeling family home.

Scarecrow featuring music by Slash

Synopsis: At an abandoned Depression-era farm, vengeance takes root. Scarecrows are taking revenge on those who ravaged the land. The only harvest that will be reaped is you. Features an original score by Slash.

Monstruos 3: The Ghost of Latin America

Synopsis: One wails. One bites. One beguiles. La Llorona, La Muelona and La Siguanaba await in the dark. Three legends La Muerte wants you to meet, but you’ll wish you never did.

Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse

Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse is back at the historic Universal backlot. Guests will encounter iconic villains from the Blumhouse franchise including The Grabber from The Black Phone, the possessed from Exorcist: The Believer, M3GAN, The Purge killers, demons from Insidious, Blissfield Butcher from Freaky and Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day.

Purge: Dangerous Waters

Synopsis: “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” stunt show returns to the Waterworld venue, taking guests on a fiery, rocket-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will be scaring guests on select nights starting on Thursday, September 4 and ending on Sunday, November 2.