Peggy Lu on Tom Hardy Setting the Tone on the Set of Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance, the conclusion to the trilogy starring Tom Hardy, is now out in theaters. The story follows Eddie Brock and Venom as they deal with a new threat, Knull, known as the creator of the symbiotes. Their journey will take them to Sin City and Area 51 as they try to escape capture by the government and the eldritch god of darkness.

One of the staples of the Venom films is Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, a friend of Brock who owns a convenience store in San Francisco. She even appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when The Spot opened a portal to her store. Moviegoers will get to see her again in Venom: The Last Dance as Venom and Eddie Brock meet Mrs. Chen inside a Las Vegas casino.

Peggy Lu: And then he said, “What do you think about Mrs. Chen in this script?” And I go, “What?” And I was so shocked that he asked me and treated me like an equal, as his colleague. He just set the tone.”

In the first two Venom films, Mrs. Chen works at her convenience store and deals with robbers. However, she has a guardian angel by the name of Venom, just as long as she gives him chocolate. In the third film, she finally gets to relax and enjoy her trip to Las Vegas.

“I am on vacation,” Lu said about Mrs. Chen in Venom: The Last Dance.

About Venom: The Last Dance

Synopsis – In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance is written and directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey) from a story by Tom Hardy & Marcel. It’s produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker and executive produced by Joe Caracciolo Jr.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.