Chukwudi Iwuji, Rosa Salazar to Perform at Pasadena Playhouse’s Cyrano de Bergerac in September

Chukwudi Iwuji, known for his role in Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and Rosa Salazar, known for her role as the titular character Alita; Battle Angel, will be headlining the upcoming stage production of Cyrano de Bergerac at Pasadena Playhouse in September.

The show will be running from September 4 to September 29, 2024. Tickets will be on sale on July 16 at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Iwuji portrays the titular character with Salazar as Roxane. They are joined by Will Hochman (Broadway’s The Sound Inside, CBS’s Blue Bloods) as Christian and Kimberly Scott (Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Respect) as Madame Ragueneau. Additional cast members will be announced later.

The show is by Edmond Rostand and is adapted by Martin Crimp from director Mike Donahue (Little Shop of Horrors, The Inheritance).

The creative team also includes Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Designer), Carolyn Mazuca (Costume Designer), Josh Epstein and Edward Hansen (Lighting Designers), Veronika Vorel (Sound Designer), Rachel Lee Flesher (Intimacy/Fight Choreographer), with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA).

About Pasadena Playhouse’s Cyrano de Bergerac

Synopsis: One of the greatest plays ever written is radically reborn in this critically acclaimed adaptation. Modern poetry and sizzling rhythm collide in a scorching love triangle when Cyrano discovers the love of his life has eyes for another man. Immerse yourself in the romantic adventure of this timeless and heartrending love story.

Cyrano de Bergerac (Crimp) is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com. The production of Cyrano de Bergerac is partially underwritten by Pasadena Playhouse’s Honorary Producers Stephen & Susan Chandler, and Tammi & Lenny Steren.

If you’re a Pasadena Playhouse member, you can now get tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac. Single tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 16. More information is available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.