The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivers a world where heroes Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes grapple with Captain America’s legacy in a post-Steve Rogers world. Across six episodes, the series mixes high-octane action with more profound social and political commentary to redefine heroism in a modern context.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles with easy chemistry and depth, mastering the balance between intense action sequences and emotional exchanges. Their relationship, filled with friendly jibes and mutual respect, is a core strength of the series, making their scenes together a delight to watch.

The series starts with Sam Wilson wrestling with the responsibility of the Captain America shield. This storyline deeply explores themes of legacy and what it means to a black man in America donning the mantle of Captain America. On the other hand, Bucky Barnes deals with the remnants of his past as the Winter Soldier, seeking redemption. The dynamic between Sam and Bucky evolves wonderfully throughout the series, providing the heart and humor akin to a classic buddy cop setup. Their banter and growing camaraderie are highlights, offering fun and depth to their shared struggles and missions.

However, the series stumbles slightly with its antagonists. The Flag Smashers, led by Karli Morgenthau, aim to highlight the plight of those left behind post-blip. Their cause is sympathetic, but the execution feels somewhat undercooked, with motivations and backstories appearing rushed and insufficiently explored. This makes them less compelling as villains, and their impact on the narrative feels weaker.

A surprising yet welcome twist is Baron Zemo’s role, transitioning from a villain in Captain America: Civil War to a more complex ally in this series. Brühl brings a charismatic presence, providing some of the show’s more memorable moments, which cleverly subverts expectations while providing a deeper look into his character’s mindset. Conversely, Sharon Carter’s transformation into a more antagonistic role is somewhat jarring. The series attempts to weave a narrative of disillusionment and betrayal. Still, Carter’s shift to the darker side lacks the necessary buildup, leaving viewers puzzled over her drastic change in character alignment. This turn, while bold, needed more narrative support to feel fully integrated into her character arc.

Overall, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier succeeds in exploring complex social themes through its beloved characters. However, it occasionally falters in its pacing and villain portrayal. Despite these issues, the series significantly advances the character development of Sam and Bucky, and it starts the conversation about what it means to wield Captain America’s shield.

Series Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Releasing this series on Ultra HD Blu-ray is justified, thanks to the higher-quality video with less compression. However, it doesn’t consistently dazzle like some other 4K releases. It’s because the series’ style often includes backlighting, smoke, and soft focus, making many scenes appear soft and blurry, with limited contrast. Nevertheless, the brightness boosts the light areas to look bright, while the shadows and blacks are deep and rich. At the same time, the vibrant colors pop from the screen, especially when the gang reaches Madripoor. Plus, the image is sharp and detailed with excellent contrast.

Video Review: /5 atoms

Audio

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The series has many action-packed sequences, but the Atmos track is not too aggressive. During the action scenes, the dynamic effects kick in, with some profound bass effects that stand out. The atmospheric effects are subtle yet present throughout the film, mainly coming from the front speakers. There are some scenes where the overhead speakers are effectively used, such as when vehicles fly overhead. Additionally, the dialogue is consistently crisp and effortlessly audible.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has the following bonus features on Discs 1 and 2:

Disc 1 Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disc 2 Cap’s Shield Gag Reel Deleted Scenes



Features Assessment

“Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” provides an in-depth look at the show’s making. It includes interviews with the main actors—Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and others—as well as the series director, writers, costume and production designers, and stunt coordinators. They discuss how they aimed to make the series resemble a movie rather than a typical TV show. They also explain the addition of certain characters and story elements. The documentary also explores how the team managed the locations, costumes, stunts, and special effects despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Another featurette, “Cap’s Shield,” focuses on the significance of Captain America’s shield within the show. It also explores how some scenes were initially intended for different parts of the series but were moved to fit better elsewhere. As you might expect, the gag reel showcases some of the humorous moments and outtakes from the cast during filming. The deleted scenes include extended versions of specific interactions, providing more depth to the characters’ relationships. However, these scenes are not necessarily “must-watches.”

The Ultra HD Blu-ray release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes in a glossy steelbook case with a trio of concept art cards.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a solid entry that promises more intriguing developments for its leads. It blends traditional action with thought-provoking storytelling. The video and audio presentation are stellar. At the same time, the bonus features will provide a lot of in-depth information for the show’s fans.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 30th.

