Brassroots District: LA ’74: Inside LA’s Funk-Fueled Immersive Album Release Experience

Imagine yourself transported back to the year 1974. Funk was popular, disco was on the rise, and people wore flared pants, platform shoes, and wrap dresses. Enter Brassroots District: LA ’74, an immersive theater and concert experience coming to Los Angeles. It aims to bring the world of the ’70s to attendees as they experience a story of a band hosting an album launch party. To create the ultimate experience, guests are highly encouraged to wear ’70s attire, and phones will be placed inside a bag (since phones didn’t exist back then).

“So we have built a show that basically allows you to live your funkiest ’70s dreams,” said Andrew Leib, the co-creator of the experience. “It’s about a band on the rise in early ’70s Los Angeles. They’re all over the airwaves. They’re climbing the charts. They’re selling out venues all over town. And you have been invited as an attendee to their album release show. And just as if you were to go to an album release show in real life, you’re listening to the music of the band, you’re getting really excited, you come to the show, and you might meet some folks and characters of the venue. You might meet the band’s manager, Nancy, who comes up to you and says, ‘Hey, you should come backstage. Do you want to meet the band?’ Or maybe you’ll meet Cassie the Brassy, the head of the fan club.”

Audiences will get to dive deep into the band members’ dynamic, along with experiencing the happenings of the time.

“It’s about a band on the rise,” Leib explained. “It’s about interpersonal relationships between band members and characters. It’s about the time period with politics and race relations and culture and fandom and music. It’s about all of that stuff, and it’s pretty in your face.”

The show features all original funk and soul music. Inspirations include Sly & The Family Stone; KC and The Sunshine Band; James Brown; Earth, Wind & Fire; and more.

Audiences are encouraged to immerse themselves in this ’70s world.

“You get to experience this whole universe, and we invite you into it,” the co-creator added. “Audiences dress up. They put away their phones. We put them in these blackout bags. And so it’s a no-phone experience. And in lieu of no phones, we have professional photographers roaming around the venue, snapping you as you’re dancing and interacting with characters, and we upload them right after the show for you to share. Those will be filtered in our universe. No show would be the same for any attendee because you can go down the rabbit hole of a character and be pulled in a certain direction.”

Brassroots District: LA ’74, an immersive theater & concert experience, will have shows on February 7, 14, 20, 28, March 7, 14, 20, 28. Tickets are available at https://www.brassrootsdistrict.com/.