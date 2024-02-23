Bill Skarsgård Leads ’80s Nostalgia Action in ‘Boy Kills World’ Featuring Killer Cereal Mascot and TV Murder Show

What happens when you mix a dash of gravely-voiced narration, a killer breakfast cereal mascot, a TV murder show and plenty of ’80s nostalgia? You have Boy Kills World, an action film starring Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, and Andrew Koji. Yes, it even has Yayan Ruhian, Mad Dog in The Raid: Redemption. Today, Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate released the trailer for Boy Kills World, and it’s a love letter to all the ’80s action lovers out there.

Mark your calendars since it will hit theaters on April 26, 2024.

The film is directed by Moritz Mohr, marking his feature directorial debut, and written by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers. It’s produced by Sam Raimi, Roy Lee, Simon Swart, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Manashil, Wayne Fitzjohn, Zainab Azizi and Dan Kagan.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen. The voice of “Boy” is narrated by H. Jon Benjamin.

Synopsis: Skarsgård stars as “Boy” who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

The film’s running time is 111 Minutes.