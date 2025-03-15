Behind the Voices: Eric Bauza & Candy Milo on Porky & Daffy’s Big-Screen Adventure

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie stars Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they team up to save their house… and the world. It is the first fully animated and theatrically released film in the Looney Tunes franchise (Space Jam doesn’t count) and follows the origin story of Daffy and Porky’s brotherhood and friendship.

Voicing Daffy and Porky is Eric Bauza, who has voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Fghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, and more in films, TV and video games such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Bugs Bunny Builders and MultiVersus. Joining them is Petunia Pig, who is voiced by Candi Milo, with voice credits including Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory, Granny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more.

“I’ve said before in other explanations of these shorts is that they almost start over every time because they don’t connect to one one another, even the Bugs and Elmer shorts that we see over and over again,” Bauza tells Nerd Reactor. “They always start with that same line, which is ‘Be very, very quiet. I’m hunting wabbits.’ Because really, you’re only supposed to really see these shorts once ever. Now, this movie comes along, and it really has a lot of time to explore their relationship. And because it is a movie, we’re expecting the audience to not just get some laughs but really get a sense of a grounded relationship between these two. And how else could you achieve that by making them like brothers? It gets very deep, and it actually makes the end, how it all ties together, even that much more impactful and meaningful. I think people will understand the choices that we did make, only because it is such a different playing field than TV.”

Petunia Pig is the nerd of the bunch, and she uses her smarts to help Daffy and Porky’s plan to save the world from an unknown threat.

“I think for Petunia to be in that mix, she knows her role and her place in their relationship, and that is to never come between them for anything,” Milo said. “Because when in the movie, when Porky is done and they’re just not going to have Daffy along anymore, it is Petunia that says, ‘Are you sure that this is what you want to do?’ And I really think that she understands the brotherhood and the relationship and that nothing should come between that. And I really do think that’s what this is. It’s beyond a buddy movie. It’s a brotherhood movie, and it is. These days and times, we create our own families, and that is what that was. They created their own family, and now Petunia is a part of that.”

About The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Synopsis: Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.

Joining Eric Bauza and Candi Milo are Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Laraine Newman.

Ketchup Entertainment released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in theaters on March 14, 2025.