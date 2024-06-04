Bad Boys: Ride or Die Review – Partners in Crime, Kings of Action

Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues the franchise’s high-octane legacy with its signature mix of explosive action, humor, and camaraderie. It also offers plenty of adrenaline-pumping moments and witty banter. However, Ride or Die feels a bit repetitive and doesn’t bring anything new to the table.

One of the standout features of Bad Boys: Ride or Die is its skillful balance of humor and action. The script is peppered with witty one-liners and comedic situations that showcase the enduring chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This blend of humor and action keeps the audience engaged and entertained throughout the film. The movie also delves into deeper themes of friendship, aging, and legacy, providing a more emotional layer to the story.

Marcus’s newfound spirituality and Mike’s struggles with personal challenges add depth to their characters, making their journey more relatable and engaging. The film doesn’t shy away from exploring their vulnerabilities, highlighting the challenges they face as they grapple with their pasts and uncertain futures. While it offers moments of introspection amidst the explosive action, it does slow down the film’s pace. Nevertheless, the emotional resonance is an admirable addition.

Once again, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence effortlessly bring the same dynamic chemistry that fans have loved since the first film. Smith’s portrayal of Mike Lowrey is charismatic and daring, showcasing his ability to seamlessly transition between intense action scenes and lighter, comedic moments. However, this time around, Ride or Die adds complexity to his character by showing a different side of Lowrey that we haven’t seen yet in the franchise.

Martin Lawrence’s character, Marcus Burnett, brings humor and heart to the partnership. Lawrence skillfully portrays Marcus’s new spiritual outlook and his wish for deeper connections with those around him. His comedic timing is perfect, adding much-needed humor to the film’s intense action and drama. The duo’s interactions, full of humor and heartfelt moments, are at the movie’s core, reminding audiences why they originally loved these characters.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a fun, action-packed movie that showcases the enduring charm of its lead actors and the timeless enjoyment of a well-executed action-comedy.

Jacob Scipio’s performance as Armando Aretas is commendable. He delivers a supportive and engaging ally. Eric Dane’s character, the Banker, is a menacing presence. Dane’s portrayal of the Banker is chilling and calculating. Thus making him a formidable adversary as he crafts a web of deception to take out our protagonists.

Despite Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s lack of reinvention, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah make up for it by implementing modern camera work to the action sequences. The finale is particularly notable, with dynamic cinematography and choreography that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The direction also shines in its ability to craft visually striking and coherent action sequences without excessive CGI. Practical effects and well-coordinated stunts lend authenticity to its high-octane scenes.

While Bad Boys: Ride or Die has its strengths, it also has some shortcomings. The plot is somewhat predictable and may feel familiar to long-time fans of the franchise. Some new supporting characters are underdeveloped, lacking any backstory and depth. Additionally, the film occasionally relies on clichés and predictable elements that may feel overused to seasoned action movie fans.

Overall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a worthy addition to the franchise, delivering what fans expect: high-octane action, humor, and the irresistible camaraderie between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. While it may not break new ground in storytelling, it provides a thoroughly entertaining cinematic experience. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, this film will surely entertain and thrill.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7th.