Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy’s Final Film as Marvel Anti-Hero, Gets a Trailer

Sony Pictures has dropped the first official trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, which marks the third and final film for Tom Hardy as the deadly and powerful anti-hero, Venom. The character is one of Spider-Man’s most popular rivals and was the main antagonist in last year’s Spider-Man 2 video game. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock and Venom are on the run, and to make things worse, Venom’s home has found them.

The filmmakers seem to be enjoying Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso so much that they brought actors from the show, including Cristo Fernández and Juno Temple. Fernández was seen in the end credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the Venom: The Last Dance trailer, we see him with Ejiofor’s character. Does this mean the scene in No Way Home was a variant of Fernández’s character?

Also, Rhys Ifans is back in a Sony and Marvel movie. He portrayed the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. And then we have Ejiofor as an antagonist, who was Mordo in the MCU. Casting these two actors who portrayed pivotal characters in their respective Marvel films can be a bit confusing.

The first two Venom films have been a big hit for Sony, earning over $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide. However, this will be the last time we’ll see Hardy as the symbiote.

“I think you got to swing for the fences with these things,” Hardy tells Forbes. “It’s the last one and we want to go out with a bang, and lay the foundations for optionality and possibilities because it’s been such a great ride. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working within that field and remit of a big film with big ideas, and a lot of people looking to you to back that up.”

About Venom: The Last Dance

Synopsis – In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance is written and directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey) from a story by Tom Hardy & Marcel. It’s produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker and executive produced by Joe Caracciolo Jr.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.