An-Li Bogan on The American Society of Magical Negroes (Interview)

The American Society of Magical Negroes releases in theaters today, and it’s the story of a young man named Aren (Justice Smith) who is recruited into a secret society of magical black people. The society’s mission is to make the lives of white people easier; however, he starts to question his new powers when he starts working at a new job and falls for Lizzie, played by An-Li Bogan.

“I think we had good chemistry,” Bogan tells Nerd Reactor of her co-star Justice Smith. “Yeah, it always helps when you like somebody as a person. And as we worked together, we got along quite well. So it was always easy.”

The American Society of Magical Negroes touches on the relationships between black and white people in a comedic way with a supernatural twist.

“I thought it was so funny, and so I just reread the script the other day to kind of do a refresher,” she said. “And it’s so subtle and clever how Kobi deals with these really controversial ideas. So I was really excited to dig into embodying the nuances of these dynamics that he was writing about.”

“Well, it was interesting, because my character pretty much only lives in the corporate worlds,” Bogan explained. “I feel like there are two worlds in this movie. There’s Aren’s day job at Meet Box. And then there’s the magical society. And all of my scenes were only in in the company and Meet Box. So I didn’t actually meet David Alan Grier or Nicole Byer until our our press day earlier this month. So I was I was pretty much only in one world.”

About The American Society of Magical Negroes

Synosis: THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

The film is written and directed by Kobi Libii. It stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Aisha Hinds, Tim Baltz with Rupert Friend and Nicole Byer.

The American Society of Magical Negroes releases in theaters on March 15, 2024.