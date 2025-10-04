Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider Episode 1 Review – A Relatable Middle-Aged Hero’s Journey

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider began its life as a manga series that quickly resonated with tokusatsu fans. The manga built its reputation not just as a parody but as a heartfelt exploration of passion, nostalgia, and the enduring idea that anyone, regardless of their age, can rise to the occasion. With the first episode, the series makes a strong first impression, setting the stage for a story that’s both endearing and self-aware.

The premiere episode introduces us to Tanzaburo Tojima, a forty-year-old who has never shaken off his obsession with the Kamen Rider franchise. He’s the type of guy who collects the merchandise, quotes the catchphrases, and daydreams of transforming into his hero. However, his childhood dream of becoming a Rider may feel long gone. Just as he’s on the verge of giving up, a run-in with a robber jolts him into action — and sparks the beginning of a new chapter in his life. The premise is simple, but it’s delivered with just the right balance of humor, heart, and drama. At its core, it’s a love letter to Kamen Rider, tapping into decades of cultural history while framing it through the lens of an unlikely hero.

The first episode of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider delivers a heartfelt mix of comedy, action, and nostalgia as Tojima chases his dream of heroism.

The best part of this episode is how it establishes Tojima as more than just a gag character. He’s relatable to anyone who has ever idolized a superhero or clung to a dream that seemed impossible. His arc mirrors characters like Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 — an everyman who finds his calling later in life. That’s what makes him compelling: he’s not perfect, he’s not young, but he’s earnest. And that sincerity makes it easy to root for him.

Stylistically, Episode 1 functions as both a homage and a parody. Some moments wink at longtime Kamen Rider fans, but it never feels exclusionary. Instead, the episode draws viewers in with comedy — some of it slapstick, some situational — then grounds it in real emotional weight. Sprinkle in a dash of action, and you’ve got a recipe for an entertaining episode.

Overall, the first episode of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider is a promising start for an anime that has the potential to become a cult favorite. While this episode only offers a glimpse of the bigger story, it’s a strong enough tease to keep me curious about where Tojima’s journey goes next.

Rating: 3/5 atoms

New Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider episodes premiere every Saturday at 10 AM PST.