The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review – A Cosmic Follow-Up Full of Mario Magic

After the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it was never really a question of if Nintendo and Illumination would return to this world, but when. The first film was a box office hit and proved that Mario could thrive on the big screen just as easily as he had in video games for decades. That success set the stage for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. But with the first movie already winning over fans and families, the real question is simple: Is it better than the first film? In some ways, yes; in others, it still falls into the same problems.

From the start, the movie feels like a celebration of the Mario universe. It is loaded with references, callbacks, and Easter eggs that make it clear the filmmakers understand why people love these characters and this world. Some of those moments are easy to spot, while others are deep dive details that super Super Mario fans would recognize. That makes the movie fun to watch, especially for fans who have spent years with these games. There is always something to catch, and that sense of discovery adds a lot to the experience.

Also, one of the film’s biggest strengths is how it handles its large cast. With so many characters in the mix, it would have been easy for the movie to lean too hard on just Mario or one other familiar face. Instead, the film gives everyone a chance to step into the spotlight. Each character gets a moment to stand out, and that helps the story feel more balanced. Rather than making this one hero’s journey, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie turns the adventure into a shared experience. That choice gives the film more personality and makes the world feel fuller.

That group dynamic also keeps the movie moving at a fun pace. The different characters bring their own energy to the story, whether through humor, action, or heart. Their interactions help the film stay lively, and it never really feels stuck on one note for too long.

Still, for all the film gets right, it falls short in the story. There is a clear improvement over the first movie, and this one feels like it has more direction. The plot is easier to follow, and the stakes feel slightly bigger. But even with those steps forward, the story still lacks substance. It does enough to keep the movie going, but it never feels especially rich or layered. The film moves quickly from one set piece to the next, and while that keeps things exciting, it also leaves very little room for the story to fully materialize.

The same issue applies to the character development. Even though everyone gets a chance to shine, the film does not spend enough time building them in a meaningful way. Their moments are fun, but they do not always lead to real growth. That keeps the movie from landing with the kind of emotional weight it could have had. There is heart here, but not enough depth to make it truly memorable on that level.

Where the movie leaves no room for debate is in its animation. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is easily one of the best-looking films Illumination has made. The colors are bold and vibrant, and the action sequences are smooth and exciting. Even the smallest details stand out, showing just how much care went into bringing this world to life.

Overall, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie works best as a fun, nostalgic, crowd-pleasing adventure that fully embraces the series fans love. The story may lack depth, and the characters could have benefited from stronger development. Nevertheless, the film makes up for it with its charm, energy, and some of Illumination’s best animation to date. It may not reach the emotional heights it could have, but as a colorful, nostalgic ride, it absolutely gets the job done.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 1st.