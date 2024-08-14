The Bikeriders – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The Bikeriders delivers a ride through motorcycle culture that is as gritty as it is familiar. The film benefits greatly from its stellar cast, with standout performances by Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy that bring depth to an otherwise conventional narrative. Each one brings their unique strengths to the screen, adding layers of complexity to characters that might have otherwise felt one-dimensional.

From the start, The Bikeriders captures the raw, unfiltered essence of life within a motorcycle gang. Nichols’ attention to detail shines through in the film’s setting and atmosphere, immersing viewers in a world where loyalty and rebellion coexist. The cinematography, drenched in the smoky haze of bars and the roar of engines, further amplifies the film’s authenticity, making the audience feel connected to the story. Yet, despite these strengths, the story itself treads familiar ground, rarely venturing into unexpected territory.

Moreover, while the film effectively portrays the camaraderie and conflicts within the gang, it doesn’t break new ground in exploring these themes. The predictable narrative makes it easy to see where things are headed long before they arrive. This sense of inevitability slightly diminishes the film’s impact, leaving audiences feeling that they’ve seen this story before.

On the other hand, the film’s commitment to accurately depicting its setting and characters effectively compensates for particular weaknesses. Nichols’ skillful direction and the cast’s wholehearted performances guarantee that the film remains captivating despite the plot’s occasional predictability.

Overall, The Bikeriders may not revolutionize the genre. Still, it does offer a compelling, if conventional, glimpse into motorcycle culture. With its gritty realism, the film immerses the audience in the world of motorcycle gangs, and the charismatic performances make it worth a watch for fans of the genre. However, those looking for something more groundbreaking might find it lacking in excitement.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

The Bikeriders is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The film has impressively deep black levels that maintain detail without any loss. A slight sepia tone adds to the vintage feel and enhances the authentic look. Although much of the film features muted, drab tones, the greens and reds stand out, especially in the environments and the red dress. The fine details are remarkable, allowing viewers to appreciate the intricacies of the vintage bikes, both when stationary and in motion, thanks to special camera setups. The costumes also shine, with everything looking appropriately aged and authentic. Nothing feels too modern or out of place. The film beautifully captures the dirty leather, worn boots, and oily faces. Finally, the grain is fine and natural-looking, never overwhelming or distracting.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

The Bikeriders is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The film’s audio directionality is excellent. Objects, especially motorcycles, smoothly move through the sound field, creating an immersive experience. Surround sound places viewers in the middle of parties, bars, races, and other on-screen action. The music is handled precisely and clearly, effectively setting the film in its era. The film places dialogue clearly and well-rendered, front and center, ensuring it’s always prioritized in this dialogue-heavy movie. Additionally, the substantial bass in the audio allows you to feel and hear the rumble of motorcycles, adding depth to sound effects like punches, crashes, and gunshots.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

The Bikeriders have the following bonus features that can be found on the disc:

Johnny, Benny, & Kathy

The Era of The Bikeriders

The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jeff Nichols

Features Assessment

Unfortunately, there are not many bonus features in this release. The featurettes add to about twelve minutes, but the feature commentary is the most extensive and fascinating. “Johnny, Benny, & Kathy” features discussions with Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Jeff Nichols about adapting Danny Lyon’s book into a movie, their collaboration, accents, and related topics. Additionally, “The Era of The Bikeriders” includes conversations with Jeff Nichols, Austin Butler, Emory Cohen, and Jodie Comer about the vintage bikes, clothing, and accessories used in the film and how the cast became comfortable riding motorcycles.

“The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols” focuses on Nichols’ passion and vision for the project, with cast members also sharing their experiences working on the film and with Nichols. In the feature commentary, Nichols discusses his love for the book that inspired the film, his choice of Kathy as the narrator, music selection, location scouting, and more. Though he occasionally falls silent, Nichols is still engaging and informative, making it an enjoyable listen.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, The Bikeriders showcases strong performances and solid direction, impressive video and audio quality, and informative special features despite the briefness of the content.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

The Bikeriders is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.