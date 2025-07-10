Nyaight of the Living Cat Episode 1 & 2 Review – Cute, Clever, and Completely Unhinged

Nyaight of the Living Cat is just the kind of zombie parody that you need in your life right now. But instead of shambling corpses or gory chaos, Nyaight delivers a wildly absurd—and oddly adorable—take on the apocalypse. Yes, it’s a zombie show, but instead of avoiding the undead, the real danger is resisting the urge to pet a cat.

The show wastes no time diving into its pitch-perfect premise: a mysterious feline plague turns humans into cats with a single touch. Survivors like Kunagi, Kaoru, and the rest of the gang aren’t just trying to stay alive—they’re battling their own cat-loving instincts. Every encounter is both life-threatening and heartbreakingly cute. As a parody, it hits all the right notes, especially for horror fans. From subtle nods to The Thing and Alien, to clever riffs on classic zombie tropes, the show is clearly the work of people who know and love the genre.

At the same time, Nyaight of the Living Cat actually builds out its world with surprising care. The apocalypse has its own logic: water wards off cats, catnip can be used as bait, and allergies function like a feline radar. It’s genuinely fun to watch the group figure out how to navigate this cuddly nightmare.

Nyaight of the Living Cat turns the zombie genre on its head with a ridiculous yet charming premise, clever horror references, and just enough heart to keep things interesting—even when it’s all about cats.

Tonally, it strikes a playful balance. It never tries to scare you—it’s more likely to surprise you with a kitten ambush than a jump scare. However, it still adheres to the structure of a proper zombie series: isolated survivors, looming danger, poor decisions with deadly consequences, and, yes, incompetent military forces. Swapping out zombies for cats gives these familiar beats new life, and it’s funny without wearing out the joke, at least not in the first two episodes.

Visually, the series leans into its absurdity. Executive Director Takashi Miike’s (Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins) campy sensibilities are all over it. Visual elements, such as exaggerated reactions and close-ups of cats, are treated like works of art. The mix of hand-drawn and CG animation can be jarring at times, but the commitment to the bit carries it through.

With only two of twelve episodes out, Nyaight of the Living Cat is off to a surprisingly strong start. It’s a weird, witty, and wonderfully self-aware spin on the zombie genre—and it just might have enough charm (and claws) to sustain the whole season.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

New Nyaight of the Living Cat episodes premiere every Sunday at 7:15 AM PST on Crunchyroll.