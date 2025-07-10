Netflix Doubles Down on Anime with Major Reveals for Cyberpunk, Beastars, and More

If anyone thought Netflix might slow its anime momentum in 2025, Anime Expo had one clear answer: not a chance. The streaming giant rolled into the weekend with a powerhouse panel reaffirming its commitment to anime—and if the lineup is anything to go by, subscribers are in for a loaded year.

While Dan Da Dan Season 2 continues to drop new episodes weekly, Netflix also confirmed that Leviathan, Sakamoto Days Part 2, and the highly anticipated My Melody & Kuromi stop-motion project will debut new episodes before the end of July. That alone would have been enough to energize the fan base. Still, the panel had more in store—trailers, announcements, and a few bittersweet quotes for good measure.

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 Drops Trailer and Release Date

The gods and humans are tied 3–3, and the subsequent battle might just decide everything. Record of Ragnarok Season 3 is officially headed to Netflix this December, and fans got a brutal first look in a brand-new trailer revealed during the panel.

Season 3 picks up with the seventh match of the divine deathmatch saga—this time featuring new battles like Nikola Tesla vs. Beelzebub, Leonidas vs. Apollo.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Brings a New Story—and More Sadness

In what may have been the panel’s most buzzed-about moment, Netflix and CD Projekt Red confirmed the return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But don’t expect a direct sequel—Season 2 teases an entirely new cast, storyline, and emotional tone. According to returning writer Bartosz Sztybor, it will be raw, grounded, and unapologetically bleak.

“I’m from Poland,” he told the crowd. “People in Poland are sad. They are born sad, they die sad, so I just wanted to make the whole world sad. When people are sad, I’m a bit happy.”

Sztybor was also asked about that lingering fan theory—whether the mysterious new project announced back in September 2024 was connected. His response? “Don’t get too excited. David’s dead.” Brutal honesty, delivered with a grin.

Beastars Final Season Part 2 Confirmed for 2026

Beastars fans will have to wait a bit longer, but the payoff is on the way. Netflix released a new key visual for Beastars Final Season Part 2, officially confirming its arrival in 2026. With Legoshi and Haru’s story drawing to a close, the second half of this final arc promises resolution, heartbreak, and maybe a few last twists in this emotional, genre-blending journey.

Sakamoto Days Part 2 Packs a Bigger Punch

Sakamoto Days is back—and if Part 1 got you hooked, Part 2 looks ready to crank the dial way up. More action, new characters, and better battles are on the way. According to the panel, Shin continues to grow stronger with each episode, and fan-favorite Nagumo gets a standout fight of his own.

The creators promised the action scenes will be flashier and more intricate than ever, teasing that viewers will definitely find a few new favorites this season.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Heads to London

Netflix’s critically acclaimed Blue Eye Samurai is far from finished. In Season 2, revenge is still her religion, but this time the journey takes her to London, where at least two of her targets lie in wait. The panel also dropped a few vague but tantalizing hints: some characters thought dead in Season 1 might just resurface.