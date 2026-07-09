Mackenzie Foy Says Sean Bean Was ‘Such a Lovely Person’ on The Isolate Thief

Mackenzie Foy is known for her roles as the daughter of Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) in Twilight and as young Murph in Interstellar. This Friday, audiences get to see the actress as the lead in The Isolate Thief, starring opposite Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring).

Set during the Civil War, The Isolate Thief follows Adeline (Foy), an isolated young woman who has to outwit a band of outlaws. Playing the gang leader is Sean Bean, a ruthless individual who pretends to be a Union soldier to trick Adeline into helping him and his crew.

“He’s a really lovely person,” Foy says of Bean. “He’s so, so sweet and so kind. It was fun to see firsthand him be this sweet, lovely guy, and then this cool bad guy, and he’s screaming in my face and pretending to hit me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so cool. This is so fun.'”

The Isolate Thief is a gritty film filled with violence and blood, and the actress shares a humorous moment on the set.

“I don’t want to spoil it, but I ended up having to go into a situation in the way that they faked it,” she explained. “It was like melted chocolate, and I’m covered in snow and dirt, and I was just sitting there eating ramen. I was like, ‘This is crazy. My job is cool. That’s crazy.'”

The film gave Foy a taste of wanting to do action films.

“I really want to do an action film,” she said. “Like a proper action film, especially after doing this.”

About The Isolate Thief

Synopsis: One bitter-cold winter during the Civil War, a young woman becomes the lone caretaker of a remote Union Army outpost. When a stash of stolen gold falls into her lap, a gang of vicious outlaws comes looking for it. As they turn her home into a battleground, she must stay one step ahead of them in order to survive.

The Isolate Thief stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) Odeya Rush (Corporate Retreat), Jack Kesy (The Killer), Ty Simpkins (The Whale), Martin Sensmeier (Frybread Face and Me) with Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life) and Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings franchise).

The film is directed by John Suits (3022) and written by Kevin Lefler.

The Isolate Thief releases in theaters on July 10, 2026.