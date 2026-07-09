Evil Dead Burn Director Explains Why He Avoids Copying His Favorite Movies

The Evil Dead franchise is getting a new movie with Evil Dead Burn, which follows a young woman spending time with her in-laws after the death of her husband. To make things worse, a dark entity turns everything upside down. Directing the film is Sébastien Vaniček, and it stars Luciane Buchanan (Netflix’s The Night Agent), Hunter Doohan (Netflix’s Wednesday), and Souheila Yacoub (Climax).

Filmmakers are inspired by the films before them. With Sébastien Vaniček and Evil Dead Burn, he was focused on having his own style.

“I’m trying to stay away from movies I love because I don’t want those directors to influence me too much,” the director tells Nerd Reactor. “I’m trying to create my own style and my own thing.”

Evil Dead Burn balances the shared moments that many have had, and then the filmmakers would try to take those moments and twist them.

“We always try to create real things,” Vaniček said. “We start the process by talking about things we experienced, and then we make them even more horrible. We put the stakes higher, and everything is higher, more dangerous, more horrible, more this, more that. So characters are a little bit bigger than life, but we start the writing process with things from real life, from our experience.”

The kissing scene in the film is sure to be the most talked-about scene. It’s bloody, yet also very passionate.

“I think also the fact that you, for example, love that kissing scene, there is a reason,” Souheila Yacoub tells me. “It’s not just aesthetic. It’s how we say in French, ‘gratuit’… free. It’s because there is a context with the characters, and we believe in their relationship in their past lives.”

You can check out our full video interview above!

Evil Dead Burns releases in theaters on July 10, 2026.