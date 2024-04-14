Loungefly Brings ’80s Nostalgia and Color with Rainbow Brite Collection

On April 11, I went to the land of rainbows and fun to cover the new Rainbow Brite Loungefly collection at the Funko Hollywood store on behalf of Nerd Reactor!

This preview event showcased the new collection on the beloved franchise and ’80s TV show, Rainbow Brite, which follows the title character and her friends as they protect the colors of Rainbowland. We saw many silhouettes that are popular within the Loungefly brand, bringing these cute characters to life. The Collection consists of cute backpacks, wallets, a crossbody, and a tote bag that gives the vintage aesthetic.

Loungefly’s Rainbow Brite Collection. Photo credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

At the event, guests were able to make friendship bracelets, meet Rainbow Brite herself, write loving notes for her, and explore the Funko Hollywood store! There was also a DJ for some fun vibes, and to my surprise, they played “Dynamite” by BTS, which made me very happy as a K-pop stan.

Friendship bracelet station. Photo credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

For the preview, they had an arrangement of tasty treats in a rainbow of colors, mimosas, and a coffee bar.

Photo credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

Photo credit: Tiffany Silver/Nerd Reactor

Since it was a rainbow day, I decided to model my fit after my Rainbow Overalls from ACDC RAG and my Trolls Band Together fuzzy bucket hat! All the attendees had fun colorful outfits to match with the theme of Rainbow Brite.

This event was open to the general public after the preview, so I hope many other fans got to enjoy the new release! After the preview was over, they allowed fans to come and experience the fun of making friendship bracelets, shopping the new collection, meeting Rainbow Brite and more.

With the nostalgia of the ’80s, this collection should excite fans of Rainbow Brite and fans of the Loungefly brand. The collection is currently on sale in stores and on the Loungefly website. Be sure to grab this collection before it’s all gone!