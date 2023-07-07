Universal Is Recreating Jurassic Park for San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was a momentous occasion when it came out, giving viewers a taste of what life would be like if dinosaurs roamed our world. With many films and shows released throughout the years, it’s safe to say that people aren’t over dinosaurs yet. Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment are working together to bring the world of Jurassic Park to life with the “Step Into Jurassic Park” fan experience at San Diego Comic-Con International. The fan event will be available for just two days on July 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

It’s a celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary, recreating memorable moments from the film including sitting down on a toilet and looking up in terror as a giant T-Rex hovers above you. Other iconic areas include the Jurassic Park gates, the Dilophosuarus attack scene, and more.

Step Into Jurassic Park Fan Experience T-Rex Rendering. Courtesy of NBCUniversal

The two-day event also has the Visitor’s Center, where you can buy the products that are on display including 30th anniversary-inspired toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more. Fans who were able to reserve will also have the chance to win giveaways and taste Jurassic-themed food offerings from John Soules.

Step Into Jurassic Park Fan Experience Entrance. Courtesy of NBCUniversal

The free, timed-entry reservation was made available on June 29, but tickets are now sold out at www.jurassicpark.com/JP30.

“Step Into Jurassic Park” Information:

WHEN:

July 21-22 from 10am-8pm PT

WHERE:

Comic-Con International

San Diego, CA 92101