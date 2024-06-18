Inside Out 2 Review – The Essence of Adolescence

It’s been nine years since we were first introduced to the world of Riley’s emotions, and we have never been the same since. Experiencing the complexity of how opposing emotions inadvertently work together, Inside Out gave us the complete scope of the inner workings of our minds. Now, fans of this enlightening film are given the exciting opportunity to revisit their favorite emotions in the much-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2.

In the latest entry, Inside Out 2 finds us one year after the events of the first film. Now a newly minted teenager, Riley (and her current emotions) must learn to work together with her new emotions- Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety. But things take a turn when Riley’s emotions clash over her sense of self- and whether or not it will be what’s best for her in the end. Our beloved returning cast of performers (Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan) are joined by newcomers Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman.

New and Old (Emotional) Friends

Kelsey Mann, one of the minds behind the writing team that created 2015’s The Good Dinosaur, and the story supervisor for 2020’s Onward, takes the helm in her feature film directorial debut. Mann’s history of creating emotionally evocative familial dynamics in her stories shines bright as only a film of this caliber deserves. Returning to the role of Joy, SNL alum Amy Poehler gives a performance that feels familiar, heartfelt, and full of energy. Her vocal performance and comedic timing create memorable moments in the film that will have the audience in stitches. But coming with that same energy, Lewis Black returning as the voice of Anger is a fun experience! The veteran actor and comedian steals the screen with every rage-filled utterance and red fiery outrage. And who can forget the incredible performance of Phyllis Smith as Sadness? Her morose and melancholic vocal range is just as depressing as it was in the first film, and we still love her for it!

Along with our original cast is also a host of other great new additions. Ayo Edebiri, star of the hit series The Bear, adds a playful yet persistent personification of Envy. French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos will give moviegoers flashbacks to their teen years as Ennui, the listless emotion who is always on their phone. But leading this group of feels is the incredible and panic-stricken performance of actress Maya Hawke, best known for her role as Robin in Stranger Things. Hawke’s portrayal of the emotion Anxiety is nothing short of a masterclass in vocal performing. Her manic breathing, fast-paced speech, and intense delivery of her character will be a performance to remember.

Will It Make Me Cry (Again)?

As mentioned before, Mann’s experience with incorporating complex sentiments into family dynamics works well in the film. Her ability to strike several emotional chords in each scene highlights her capabilities, not only as a writer but also as a director. The film’s story delves into the teenage psyche surrounding fitting in, stepping out, and rising up, all while trying not to appear to do so. Between the delicate balance of portraying an earnest and naive adolescent, to recognizing the sincere pitfalls and mistakes we’ve all made as teens, this film breathes new life into the coming-of-age archetype.

At the heart of this journey is a truth that every human on this planet can relate to: change is hard. Whether you’re facing it at your workplace, your school, or your home, no one likes to deal with change, especially the inevitable kind. Inside Out 2 shows us that despite the encroaching storms of change we face daily, we can find true inner peace and a sense of calm that comes from only being our true selves.

While Inside Out 2 is not quite the tearjerker that the first film was, it will still stir up those feelings long since forgotten that only your teenage self will remember. Disney-Pixar’s wholesome effort in presenting another opportunity to see our favorite films growing up with us pays off. It will not only give parents but also most adults the opportunity to dissect the film and find what applies to their own lives.

All in all, Inside Out 2 is a great journey of the mind and adolescence (without going through puberty again)! The care and work put into the film is fantastic, from the writing to the directing, and especially to the wonderful cast who brought it to life. It’s filmmaking like this and filmmakers like Kelsey Mann that will continue to showcase how every great film out there has something for everybody.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms