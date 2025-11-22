Inside Altered: Richard Brake and the Cast on Tom Felton, High-Stakes Genetics, and Creating a New Universe

Imagine a world where the world is split into those with genetic enhancements and those without. The ones without are called Specials, and portraying one of them is Tom Felton (Harry Potter films) in the sci-fi action film, Altered. As Leon, he is the reluctant hero who must use his skills to help save the day.

Directing the film is Timo Vuorensola, who helmed the cult film about Nazis on the moon called Iron Sky. In this film, he tackles a sci-fi world focused on the haves and the have-nots.

“The inspiration really comes very much from the world around me,” Vuorensola tells Nerd Reactor. “What’s in the zeitgeist? What’s on the horizon where the technology is driving us? What is brewing underneath there, and then trying to pick up the ones that become the construction blocks of the story. To me, obviously, it was this fast-speeding technological progress that we are doing. What is it that we can do to better ourselves as humans?”

Helping Leon is Chloe, a young girl who believes in leveling the playing field between the Specials and the Genetics.

“What does it mean to be human, and how far are we going to be able to give that?” he continued. “So that started to spark the idea of the story, and then eventually it started to turn into the story of these two underdogs in the world fighting against the oppressive world around them. That’s always a very inspiring topic for me, and that’s how Leon and Chloe came together as characters.”

Portraying Chloe is Elizaveta Bugulova. Leon acts as the older brother to Chloe, who has ideals and goals of a better world for the Specials.

“I think that every moment on set with Tom was absolutely magical,” Bugulova said. “He’s not just a talented actor, he’s also an exceptionally kind and supportive collaborator, whether we were tackling intense dramatic moments or sharing laughs between takes. His professionalism and warmth made the experience unforgettable.”

Portraying the antagonist Senator Frank Kessler is Richard Brake (Batman Begins, Game of Thrones). What makes him a dangerous character is that he believes what he’s doing is right.

“That was one of the things that drew me to it,” Brake explained. “I’m fascinated by people, both historically and in the present day, who are just convinced they’re right and they’re willing to go to whatever lengths it takes to prove their theories correct. To do what they’re doing because they know they have the right answers, and that’s what I loved about the character.”

About Altered

Synopsis: In an alternate present where genetic enhancements have become the norm, those who cannot

take advantage are pushed into the underground. It’s up to a few brave souls to level the playing

field for everyone, but every revolution has its cost. From Timo Vuorensola, visionary director of

Iron Sky, and Tom Felton (Harry Potter Franchise) comes an exciting new tale of a dystopian

Earth in need of a hero in Altered.

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, it stars Tom Felton, Elizaveta Bugulova, Richard Brake, Aggy K. Adams and Igor Zhizhikin.

Altered releases in select theaters and on VOD on November 21, 2025.