How to Meet a Sand Worm in Dune: Awakening… and Survive

Dune: Awakening releases on June 5th for Deluxe and Ultimate Editions and June 10th for the Standard Edition. In the world of Dune, Arrakis is home to many perils, but the most fierce and dangerous of them all is the Shai-Hulud. To the off-worlder, these are better known as a sandworm.

With over 35 hours sunk into the beta, I am confident that I know some good ways to attract the beast early on and survive. (This was over the span of two different beta sessions.) The beta gave players access to the first 3 areas of the game, and there were sandworms a plenty. This article, though, will only cover the first region, the Hagga Basin South. With the early technology you unlock just in this area of Dune: Awakening, there will be many ways to get a gaze at sandworms. However, it will take a skill, technology, and little luck to not be eaten by the creature.

Like most survival games, when you die, you drop some of your inventory. However, you do not ever lose it all, you just have to go get it. But if a sand worm gets you, you respawn in your skivvies and any hard-earned or crafted gear and weapons will be lost to the sands of Arrakis.

Within the first few hours of playing, you unlock the Sandbike. This is your main tool in early game to attract and avoid the sandworm. There is nothing special you have to do to get it. Just follow the “tutorial” quest lines and you should easily be on your way. Once you get the MK1 Sandbike, you could head out across the desert to the next area. I’m here to give you a little tip to make your bike a lot faster.

Contract Work

Dune: Awakening, like many MMOs and RPGs, has a side quest system that is essentially a job board. In this experience, they are referred to as Contracts. You can find Contract Boards all over Arrakis, but the first one you encounter is in Griffin’s Reach, the Tradepost in Hagga Basin South.

In the early game, the natural quest line will have you visiting Griffin’s Reach. The game will have you accept a contract called Scrap Mettle once you do the “tutorial” contracts that take you to the various locations in Hagga Basin South. After this there is the temptation to make your way north. If you really want to have the tools to outrun the Shai-Hulud, you will need to make your way back to the Hagga Basin South Tradepost. Once there make your way to the contract board again and continue the Scrap Mettle contract. The final part of that contract is called Bike Building. From this you will earn a MK2 Sandbike booster (not to mention a unique cutteray).

Now you are ready to drive around the sand and make some noise. The sandworm will hone on you quickly, so make sure you do not overheat your Sandike when attracting it. Not only will this slow you down, but it will also affect the durability of the bike in general. The Sandbike has multiple components, and each has its own durability rating.

You will be able to repair your bike (and I am assuming the later game vehicles too) with your welding torch and welding wire. You will want to make sure you keep these in your inventory. Getting away from the sandworm can definitely do a number on the vehicle, so I pondered other ways to attract the sandworm. With what we have access to, there are a few other ways to meet the beast.

Alternative Methods

The first and obvious way is by foot. You will want to make sure your bike is either nearby though, or you have your vehicle backup tool out. Either way be ready to jump on your bike and floor it! The other arrow in your quiver is the static compactor. This tool collects Flour Sand and Spice in the desert. It makes a large amount of sound as it vibrates the ground, bringing up the resources you want to collect. Again, make sure your bike is close by. Once the Shai-Hulud emerges, you do not have much time to get away.

As I mentioned, vibrations are an important part of attracting the sandworm. If you have read the books or seen the movies, you know what a Thumper is. If you are not familiar with it, a Thumper is a device you stick into the sand that creates vibrations. In Dune lore, it is attracts sandworms, whether for nefarious purposes or to ride (which I hope is a late game feature). While not available in the beta, the Thumper will be available shortly after. The Fremen have trials strewn throughout the first 3 areas of the game, and four of these were accessible in the beta. It is the fifth one, though, that unlocks the Thumper.

Sandworm Rodeo Coming Soon

There are many things to look forward to in Dune: Awakening. The sandworms are a fascinating mechanic in a game that can already be classified as a desert gauntlet.

If you would like a more general look at the early game, check out my first-look article from the press beta last month. Pre-order Dune: Awakening today and start your Sandworm wrangling on June 10th (June 5th for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions).