Godzilla Minus One Finally Gets U.S. Blu-ray Release with Collector’s Edition

Godzilla Minus One was an instant hit with critics and audiences when it was released in U.S. theaters in December 2023. The film made $116 million at the global box office from a $10-$12 million budget. Fans who wanted a physical copy are in for a treat because today Toho announced that the film will finally be available on Blu-ray in North America in the form of a deluxe collector’s edition.
Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition will be priced at $65 and is exclusive to the Godzilla Store. The collector’s edition is similar to the deluxe 4-disc box set released on May 1, 2024, in Japan. It includes both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color and will be shipped out in September 2024.
You can now pre-order the Blu-ray at https://godzilla.com/collections/godzilla-minus-one.
Since North American fans will be getting the Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition, the packaging and content will have the original Japanese treatment with the same features with added the addition of English menus and the option for Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color with English subtitles.
Here are the details:
Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- 125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision
- Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD
- Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles
Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray
- 125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size
- Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD
- Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles
- Trailer Collection (Japanese language only)
- Special Announcements 1 & 2
- Trailer
- TV Spot
- No. 1 Edition/That’s Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition
- 6-Second Bumper
- IMAX PR Video
- ScreenX PR Video
- TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP
- Cinema Mileage Announcement
Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray
- Main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size
- Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD
- Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles
Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only)
- Recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i)
- Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES
- Bonus Disc Contents
- Making of
- VFX Making of
- Release commemorative special program “Behind the scenes: The movie “Godzilla-1.0” -No.30-
- Event footage:
- September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference
- October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event
- October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet
- November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings
- November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings
- November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere
- November 29, 2023: Sapporo event
- Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show
- September 15, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji)
- Friday, September 29, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo)
- Friday, October 13, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke)
- October 27, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)
Specifications and Enclosures
- 4-disc Digipack + outer case specifications
- Special booklet (Japanese language only)
- “Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” Abridged version (Japanese language only)