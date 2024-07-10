Godzilla Minus One Finally Gets U.S. Blu-ray Release with Collector’s Edition

Godzilla Minus One was an instant hit with critics and audiences when it was released in U.S. theaters in December 2023. The film made $116 million at the global box office from a $10-$12 million budget. Fans who wanted a physical copy are in for a treat because today Toho announced that the film will finally be available on Blu-ray in North America in the form of a deluxe collector’s edition.

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition will be priced at $65 and is exclusive to the Godzilla Store. The collector’s edition is similar to the deluxe 4-disc box set released on May 1, 2024, in Japan. It includes both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color and will be shipped out in September 2024.

You can now pre-order the Blu-ray at https://godzilla.com/collections/godzilla-minus-one.

Since North American fans will be getting the Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition, the packaging and content will have the original Japanese treatment with the same features with added the addition of English menus and the option for Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color with English subtitles.

Here are the details:

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray

125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Trailer Collection (Japanese language only) Special Announcements 1 & 2 Trailer TV Spot No. 1 Edition/That’s Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition 6-Second Bumper IMAX PR Video ScreenX PR Video TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP Cinema Mileage Announcement



Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray

Main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size

Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles

Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only)

Recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i)

Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital

Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Bonus Disc Contents Making of VFX Making of Release commemorative special program “Behind the scenes: The movie “Godzilla-1.0” -No.30- Event footage: September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere November 29, 2023: Sapporo event Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show September 15, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji) Friday, September 29, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo) Friday, October 13, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke) October 27, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)



Specifications and Enclosures