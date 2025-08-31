Fresh Tracks Impressions: A Roguelike Rhythm Skiing Adventure Like No Other

Fresh Tracks is the debut game from Vancouver-based indie studio Buffalo Buffalo. The best way to describe this unique entry into the gaming world is a roguelike rhythm skiing game. Yes, you did read that last sentence correctly. Set in the Norse-based land of Norwyn, it is a snowy wilderness that you must navigate on tracks while on skis as the hero Skaii. The great thing I noticed right off the bat is that the game really is easy to pick up and play.

Of Gods and Skiis

Armed with the mystical Rhythmic Sword that can also heal you, Fresh Tracks is a fantastic new take on the roguelike genre. Each run is spent skiing while collecting various pickups, all while trying to avoid obstacles. The runs always start with a Norwynian god telling a story before the song starts. The main objective of the game is to recruit these gods to defeat the god Mar, who has sucked the will to adventure out of the people of Norwyn.

In the tutorial, you recruit the first god, Koda, who is a fan of inspirational songs. Each god has their own preference when it comes to songs, although I did not see any advantage or disadvantage to that mechanic. My assumption is, it has to do with the dialogue you get. Each god does give you a bonus for your run though. For example, the second god, Sogvar, adds a heart, giving you 4 instead of the base 3 hearts.

The team at Buffalo Buffalo did a really great job with the aesthetic and interface of the game. You never get off your skis. Menus are attached to the backs of various vehicles, including an airship, called the Lark, for the freeplay menu. The other menus are the main map, the pause menu, and the shop, which allows you to unlock different skis, equip different gods and other equipment which you have to unlock.

The Journey Ahead

Like in any roguelike, there are multiple types of currency. Whyspers are used in the shop during your run. You buy power-ups with them, such as turning your double jump into a triple jump or ones to fill up your healing bar. Ekkos are the out-of-journey currency, and you use them to unlock skiis and other items. They are also for unlocking songs in the Lark. Once you play a song in the run, known as a Journey, it is available in the Lark to unlock.

Once you start a Journey, there are 2 or 3 songs you can choose between. Broken down into easy, medium and hard, the path taken is up to you. Once you head down the track you want, your equipped god tells the story behind the song you are getting ready to play. Then the fun begins. Depending on the difficulty you choose, you will have to switch tracks, duck, jump, lean and swing your sword. Hit an obstacle and you lose half a heart. Lose all your hearts and that run is over.

Move to the Rhythm

You also want to do your best to match the beat of the song when the moment arises to use your sword. This will maximize your score and fill your Rhythmic Vigor bar. Once that bar is full, you can hit your right stick as a button to heal yourself. Make sure you time the use of this power strategically. Use it too early, and you may be up a creek without a paddle later in the run. There may be heart pickups which fill half a heart, but you cannot always count of those. Using your Vygor too late and your end will run before the power is fully activated.

The easy difficulty lives up to its name, as do the hard songs. It does seem each song has an easy, medium, and hard version, as I have unlocked hard and medium versions of easy songs on my runs. Much like many rhythm games, though, the controls are quite simple and best played with a controller. You will mostly be using the direction pad to switch tracks, duck and jump. You will also have to lean to avoid obstacles and pick up Whyspers, Ekkos and healing hearts. For leaning, there’s the option of using the shoulder buttons or the triggers. You can use the right stick to swing your sword, and most sword obstacles will display an arrow for which way you need to move the right stick. Sometimes they let you freely swing though. This is first made apparent during the first boss song.

Dance to the Beat

Boasting a 29-song original soundtrack, Fresh Tracks is a musical marvel. The songs span many genres, from pop to dance, as well as some rock tunes. There has not been any country or rap song yet, but it would not surprise me if those genres snuck their way into the game. According to the track listing, it looks as if 22 of the 29 songs are in the game and the other 7 are bonus tracks. This is definitely a soundtrack I would consider picking up and the music keeps you coming back to the game.

Right on Track

As a fan of roguelikes and rhythm games, I knew Fresh Tracks would give me everything I wanted out of both genres. It did not disappoint. The gameplay and music definitely make you want to come back for more. Each song is intoxicating, and the simple controls make it very easy to pick up and play. Do not let that fool you, though. The game is very challenging for both new players and rhythm and roguelike experts. Fresh Tracks is a labor of love from Buffalo Buffalo.

Fresh Tracks is available now on Steam