Everyone Will Watch Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released its first look at Edgar Wright’s adaptation of the 1982 novel by Stephen King, The Running Man. Mind you, if that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because this isn’t the first adaptation (that would be the 1987 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger). This film, however, seems to take things up a few notches and will send you on a wild ride.

Starring Glen Powell (Hit Man, Twisters) and directed by the cinematic genius Edgar Wright, this film not only takes similar steps as the original story, but puts you right in the driver’s seat!

About The Running Man

​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Edgar Wright is no stranger to tackling chaotic films while presenting them in a cohesive way, as we’ve seen him do it with works like Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and most recently, Last Night in Soho. Coupled with the incredible eye of Cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung (2003’s Oldboy, Hotel Artemis, Last Night in Soho), this film looks to immerse moviegoers into a world of high-octane fueled action scenes and blunt yet recognizable humor.

In addition to Powell in the lead role, The Running Man also features Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Michael Cera (Juno).

The Running Man will release in theaters on November 7 from Paramount Pictures.

Watch the trailer below!