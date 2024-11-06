Enthusiastic Honkai: Star Rail Fans Attend HYTE x Micro Center Silver Wolf Launch Party

Honkai: Star Rail fans showed up for their favorite hacker girl among the Stellaron Hunters by attending the HYTE x Micro Center Silver Wolf Launch Party in Tustin, CA, this past weekend.

The party celebrated the global retail launch of the Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf PC Case Bundle, which is available at the following select retail stores: Micro Center (United States), Canada Computers & Electronics (Canada), DD Tech (Mexico), and Links Japan (Japan).

Honkai Star Rail’s Hyte x Micro Center Silver Wolf Launch Party. Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor.

You can also purchase this limited edition case online at HYTE for $299.99. Still, if you’re local to a participating store, we highly recommend checking it out in person to see how spacious the case is, how crisp the artwork and stickers are, and the attention to detail. The bundle includes the case, case fan frames, and an exclusive keychain. Pair it with the iBUYPOWER Silver Wolf “Contract Zero” Desk Pad ($29.99), and you’ll have a setup that Silver Wolf herself would approve!

Silver Wolf Scavenger Hunt for Free Swag and Boba

Honkai Star Rail’s Hyte x Micro Center Silver Wolf Launch Party. Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor.

Fans experienced deja vu re-encountering Silver Wolf’s graffiti marks, but this time, in the form of stickers to complete their scavenger hunt card. iBUYPOWER and Intel presented the fun activity at the launch party, and when you followed all four hints to collect the marks, you got a swag bag of prizes that varied depending on supply.

The hint locations were spread throughout the store, but the aesthetic purple cases were easy to spot. Fans will also see the 3D-printed origami birds in full display, but suppress the urge to yank them because they’re not included with the case!

A completed Scavenger Hunt card ready to be redeemed and in-game drinks turned real courtesy of Boba Street. Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor.

Upon exiting Micro Center, you’ll turn in your completed Scavenger Hunt card for a free bag of swag and a meet-and-greet with content creators Braxophone, DukTV, and Minsleif, who were signing Silver Wolf’s signature light cone posters.

Content creators Braxophone, DukTV, and Minsleif at Hyte x Micro Center’s Honkai Star Rail Event. Photo by Alice Ly/Nerd Reactor.

Fans also got to sip some in-game drinks, choosing between Immortal’s Delight (brown sugar milk with boba) or Startaro Bubble (a taro-forward milk drink with popping boba) made by Boba Street utilizing a tailgate of a Cyber Truck as their drink-making station.

Immortal’s Delight and Startaro Bubble Boba at Honkai Star Rail’s Hyte x Micro Center event. Photo by Alice Ly/Nerd Reactor.

While the game’s description of Startaro Bubble is “visually appealing but tastes surprisingly rough and unpalatable,” the real version tasted delicious and “not-too-sweet.”

Honkai Star Rail Cosplay Group. Photo by John Nguyen Nerd Reactor (Medium)

A steady stream of people participated in the launch party, but most notable was the large and organized cosplaying group, which even had its own Pom-Pom conductor in attendance, cosplayed by a very chill dog.

Swag Bag from Hyte x Micro Center Honkai Star Rail Event Photo by Alice Ly Nerd Reactor

The large Honkai: Star Rail gift bag included:

Silver Wolf chibi stickers

Exclusive “Incessant Rain” light cone poster with optional signatures from the content creators

HYTE Hydro-Flask 32 oz.

Intel Chippy Plushie

Intel Chippy figure

iBUYPOWER Belt Bag

iBUYPOWER Jet Tag

Fans who redeemed their scavenger card early on would’ve also gotten the HYTE LS10 LED light strip + Nexus Portal NP50, which was capped at 25 per day.

When you’re ready to optimize your desk, you can purchase the current Silver Wolf product line at:

Micro Center (US): https://hyte.co/microcenter

Canada Computers & Electronics (Canada): https://hyte.co/CanadaComputers

DD Tech (Mexico): https://hyte.co/DDTech

Links Japan (Japan): https://hyte.co/LinksJapan

Upcoming: The anticipated HYTE Silver Wolf “100% Break” Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle is available for preorder on HYTE.com and other worldwide resellers. It’s estimated to ship in December 2024 with an MSRP of $129.99.

Featured image credit: Honkai Star Rail Cosplay Group at Hyte x Micro Center Silver Wolf Launch Party. Photo by John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor