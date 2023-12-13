Dune: Part Two – Warner Bros. Unveils Epic Third Trailer for the Upcoming Sci-Fi Spectacle

It’s been 2 years since the release of Dune in theaters, but the light is getting brighter as the second half of Dune will be out next year. Prepare for the epic conclusion between House Harkonnen and House Atreides as Warner Bros. releases the official third trailer for Dune: Part Two.

Director Denis Villeneuve invites viewers back into the sands of Arrakis filled with explosions, romance, battles, and a giant sandworm. Based on the Frank Herbert novel, Dune, the live-action adaptation is filled with an all-star cast and will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

About Dune

Synopsis: Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Returning and new cast members include Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Josh Brolin (“Avengers: End Game,” “Milk”), Austin Butler (“Elvis,” “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”), Florence Pugh (“Black Widow,” “Little Women”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter,” “Hairspray”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” franchise and “Crimes of the Future”), Souheila Yacoub (“The Braves,” “Climax”), with Stellan Skarsgård (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), and Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”).

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters and IMAX on March 1, 2024, and internationally starting on 28 February 2024.